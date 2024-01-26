Internet Testing Systems (ITS) Launches SparkAI™: A Comprehensive AI Tool for Advancing Assessment Solutions
SparkAI is more than just a tool—it embodies ITS's holistic approach to integrate AI into our assessment solutions.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internet Testing Systems (ITS), a technology leader in the online assessment industry for over 26 years, is proud to introduce SparkAI, a dynamic AI tool seamlessly integrated within ITS's renowned solutions like Item Workshop, Program Workshop, and ProctorNow™.
SparkAI leverages the power of generative AI and machine learning algorithms to unlock new possibilities to create test content, analyze data insights, and enhance exam delivery security. This innovative tool marks a substantial advancement in the application of AI in the assessment industry.
SparkAI will be progressively rolled out across ITS's solutions in a series of releases throughout the year. The first release, scheduled for January 26, will feature Automatic Item Generation (AIG) in ITS's item banking solution, Item Workshop. AIG offers a wealth of advantages, including driving new ideas, streamlining item creation, optimizing cost, and bolstering exam security.
With our guided prompt writing process, users can effortlessly develop multiple-choice items, reading passages, and input text items with the assistance of AI by entering topics, blueprints, classifications, difficulty levels, or reading passages. Users can then review, regenerate, and manually edit generated items, offering a valuable combination of AI and human expertise. To further enhance security, ITS's AIG feature empowers users to enable AI models at the bank and folder levels and select their preferred models, including proprietary ones.
"SparkAI is more than just a tool—it embodies ITS's holistic approach to integrate AI into our assessment solutions. It's not just about AI-assisted content creation, but also leveraging AI to delve into data insights and strengthening exam security. We are confident that AI will pave the way for more robust solutions and, ultimately, more effective testing programs," stated Pat Ward, President and CEO of ITS. "We are enthusiastic about the potential SparkAI holds and look forward to its role in advancing the assessment industry forward."
