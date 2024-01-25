USPA’s Kingsman Seek the Public's Help in Locating Missing Girls

MISSING: Tilli Williams & Natalia Williams AMBER Alert - Tilli Williams & Natalia Williams

An AMBER Alert was issued in connection with the disappearance of two foster children from their home in Lake County, FL. USPA posts a reward for information.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Natalia Williams and Tilli Williams, please contact the Kingsman Tip Line at 786-509-7135 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101” — Brian Fitzgibbons, Missing Persons Unit Lead

SORRENTO, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsman, the nonprofit wing of USPA Nationwide Security, a nationally recognized organization dedicated to the safety and well-being of missing women and children, is urgently seeking the public's help in locating two missing girls, Natalia Williams and Tilli Williams. An Amber Alert has been issued.

The circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still under investigation. Kingsman is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the safe return of the girls. Anyone with information should come forward immediately as time is of the essence.

Kingsman is urging all residents of Florida to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for any suspicious activities or individuals. Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could prove to be crucial in this investigation.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Natalia Williams and Tilli Williams, please contact the Kingsman Tip Line at 786-509-7135 or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101. Remember, your identity can remain anonymous, and your cooperation could make all the difference in bringing these precious children home safely.

