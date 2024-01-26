CETV Now! Elevates Out-of-Home Advertising with Strategic Broadsign Alliance

Partnership brings CETV Now! DOOH inventory to Broadsign’s Supply-Side-Platform (SSP) for unparalleled reach and efficiency

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CETV Now!, a trailblazer in digital marketing strategies, announced that it’s teamed up with Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform, to expand its advertising technology and services for clients. Through the collaboration, CETV Now! has onboarded all of its digital-out-of-home (DOOH) screens to Broadsign’s OOH supply-side-platform (SSP), making its inventory more visible to media buyers worldwide and unlocking new revenue opportunities.

For two decades, Broadsign has been at the forefront of OOH media, boasting over 1 million signs across 82 countries and delivering more than 24 billion ads each month. CETV Now!’s collaboration with the OOH leader ensures broader media buyer exposure to its inventory, which spans airports, shopping malls, health clinics, and other OOH venues.

“A seamless fusion of technology and strategy is key to amplifying our clients’ messages in the OOH space,” said Ben Collins, Cofounder and CPO, CETV Now!. “Connecting our inventory into Broadsign’s programmatic platform, celebrated for its global reach and intelligent automation, offers our clients a powerful way to connect with their audiences. It’s an exciting step forward in our journey to provide comprehensive, cutting-edge marketing solutions.”

“As CETV Now! continues to evolve, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide effective, efficient, and engaging advertising solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our clients, and this partnership is a reflection of that,” added Babak Motamedi, Cofounder & CEO, CETV Now! “It’s more than just a technological collaboration; it’s a strategic move to deliver advertising excellence and operational superiority to clients worldwide.”

For more information about CETV Now! and its full range of advertising options, please visit https://www.cetvnow.com/.

About CETV Now!: CETV Now! is an innovative digital marketing firm based in Arizona, renowned for its dynamic approach to commercial environment TV advertising. With a dedication to providing highly targeted strategies and superior video creation services, CETV Now! equips businesses of all sizes to achieve peak marketing effectiveness, crafting impactful brand experiences for customers at the pivotal moments of their purchasing journey. The integration with Broadsign propels CETV Now! into a new echelon of advertising capability, broadening its scope to deliver a global messaging impact.

For more information about CETV Now!, including current services and future plans for expansion, please contact Media Relations at (833) 807-1500 or info@cetvnow.com.

CETV Now leverages commercial environment technology to empower brands to advertise products and services directly to consumers in real-time buying environments. The innovative approach maximizes marketing results, utilizing cost-effective strategies, ad confirmation, and verified/validated impressions, increasing interest, awareness, and revenue. CETV Now collaborates with Programming Providers, Television Brands, Digital Marketing Agencies, and others to provide clients access to an active local audience base.

About Broadsign: Celebrating 20 years of innovation, Broadsign is a leader in providing platforms for buying, selling, and delivering out-of-home media. With a presence in 82 countries and powering over 1 million signs, Broadsign reaches audiences at scale, delivering over 100 billion impressions every month. Their comprehensive suite of tools enables media owners to seamlessly handle digital and static inventory, while their programmatic advertising solutions offer efficient, automated, and intelligent campaign management. Broadsign’s technology is a cornerstone in OOH advertising, ensuring messages resonate with audiences across the globe.

To explore Broadsign’s full capabilities and how they are shaping the future of OOH media, visit https://www.broadsign.com.