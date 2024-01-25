The Mint Kansas City Transforms Bank into Unforgettable Event Space
The Vault bar utilizes the former vault with 18” thick concrete and steel walls with gold lighting and several repurposed safety deposit boxes from the original bank.
The former Bank of America building has transformed into a unique event space called The Mint reimagined as an 18,000-square-foot bank-themed venue.
We knew we had the opportunity to offer a unique and memorable experience, integrating elements from the bank's history into the new space.”LENEXA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The former Bank of America building at 12345 W. 95th St. in Lenexa has transformed into a unique event space called The Mint. Owned by Steve Beaumont, who has held the property for 25 years, this iconic structure has been reimagined as an 18,000-square-foot bank-themed venue with a nod to its rich financial history.
— Steve Beaumont
With the departure of Bank of America in June 2023, Beaumont seized the opportunity to create the most unique event space in Johnson County and one of the biggest by square feet in the metro.
Construction is expected to be complete in April, and reservations are being taken for the remainder of 2024. The all-encompassing renovation includes the interior and the transformation of six drive-thru bank teller lanes on the west side into a second event space called The Benjamin Hall.
"For 50 years, this has been a financial institution on this corner. We knew we had the opportunity to offer a unique and memorable experience, integrating elements from the bank's history into the new space," said Beaumont, who is also the owner of Chateau Avalon Hotel and Avent Orangery in Kansas City.
The Vault bar utilizes the former vault with 18” thick concrete and steel walls with gold lighting and several repurposed safety deposit boxes from the original bank. The 5,000-pound vault door will be used as the main entrance to the bar. Crews spent days removing 2,500-pound concrete blocks to create a second door, showing guests how thick these walls are.
The east side lounge features Kansas City’s first Opti-Mist vapor hologram fireplace above black velvet furniture. Beaumont designed a secret door from the outside into the event for Brides and Grooms to make a surprise entry.
The Mint offers a range of spaces, including a buffet line with a beverage area, a prep kitchen for caterers, and two private lounges. The bridal suite, spanning 1,100 square feet, features a lounge area, makeup room for seven bridesmaids, vanity space, and a bedroom with a full bathroom and walk-in shower. Downstairs, an arcade space provides entertainment for groomsmen before the event and children during events. The coupe de gras, however, is the Groom Saloon on the lower level. This contemporary-western suite has custom murals, lockers for up to seven groomsmen, and the first open sky, subterranean cigar lounge in the metro.
The venue caters to wedding and corporate events and is equipped with technology for virtual meetings and global live streaming. The west wall will showcase a giant projection screen, utilizing advanced stitching technology for a seamless display.
Innovating the approach to event decor, The Mint encourages couples to showcase their centerpieces and decor, which the venue will then purchase, inventory, and create a showroom for rental. This unique concept simplifies the cleanup process for couples.
Beaumont is collaborating with Lenexa-based Klover Architects and Overland Park-based MKEC Engineering Inc. to bring The Mint to life. The Mint, located in the heart of Johnson County, promises to be Kansas City's most desirable venue for weddings, galas, fundraisers, and corporate events.
K.C. O'Rourke
KCLO Communications, LLC
+1 816-718-5380
email us here