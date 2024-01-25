The Mint Kansas City Transforms Bank into Unforgettable Event Space

The Vault bar utilizes the former vault with 18” thick concrete and steel walls with gold lighting and several repurposed safety deposit boxes from the original bank.

Beaumont is collaborating with Lenexa-based Klover Architects and Overland Park-based MKEC Engineering Inc. to bring The Mint to life. The Mint, located in the heart of Johnson County, promises to be Kansas City's most desirable venue for weddings and corporate events.