Trout fish with MDC in Fulton on Feb. 6

FULTON, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a family trout fishing event in Fulton on Feb. 6 from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park Lake. Participants can catch and keep their fish, and MDC staff will be present to demonstrate fish-cleaning techniques.

Equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge, so participants of all experience levels are invited. This event is designed for those ages 6 and older, and anyone ages 16-64 must have a valid Missouri fishing license if they plan to fish. For those who plan to keep any trout they catch, they must also have a trout permit. You can purchase these permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g. Participants ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hc. Questions about this event should be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

Veterans Park Lake is located at 1098 Wood Street in Fulton.