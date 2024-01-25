Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,952 in the last 365 days.

Trout fish with MDC in Fulton on Feb. 6

FULTON, MO. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to a family trout fishing event in Fulton on Feb. 6 from 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park Lake. Participants can catch and keep their fish, and MDC staff will be present to demonstrate fish-cleaning techniques.

Equipment and instruction will be provided free of charge, so participants of all experience levels are invited. This event is designed for those ages 6 and older, and anyone ages 16-64 must have a valid Missouri fishing license if they plan to fish. For those who plan to keep any trout they catch, they must also have a trout permit. You can purchase these permits at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g. Participants ages 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hc. Questions about this event should be sent to Ethan Regan at ethan.regan@mdc.mo.gov.

Veterans Park Lake is located at 1098 Wood Street in Fulton.

You just read:

Trout fish with MDC in Fulton on Feb. 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more