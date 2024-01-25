SOLV Metals Division Welcomes Wisconsin Metal Parts Team
Joining forces amplifies both companies’ commitment to exceptional metal solutions for customer success.
When we met SOLV and witnessed them living the same values we uphold, we knew we found the right group for our team’s future. I look forward to seeing our people and the companies thrive.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Metals, LLC, welcomes the Wisconsin Metal Parts (WMP) team into its Metals holdings family. This strategic union strengthens SOLV Metal’s position in the industry while leveraging opportunities for both companies.
WMP, an anchor of Wisconsin’s manufacturing landscape since 1988, brings a legacy of love, craftsmanship, innovation, and responsible business practices. Renowned for its comprehensive range of services, including CNC machining, laser cutting, metal stamping, tool and die making, sheet metal fabrication, and welding, the WMP team is recognized for its unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Quality metal fabrication aligns well with SOLV Metal’s vision of fostering positive growth and excellence in the metal manufacturing sector.
In 2023, WMP earned the prestigious Single Source Supplier Award from the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Awards Association and the WCBA Medium Business of the Year Award. These accolades highlight the innovative approach and dedicated commitment to quality that makes WMP an attractive partner to SOLV.
“We have been working for years, setting the next generation up for success. When we met SOLV and witnessed them living the same values we uphold, we knew we found the right group for our team’s future. I look forward to seeing our people and the companies thrive.” says Dan Erschen, Founder of Wisconsin Metal Parts.
“We are confident that this partnership will propel WMP’s and SOLV Metals growth by providing our clients with a first and last stop metals manufacturer,” says Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Metals Division.” We are excited to join forces with WMP to leverage their resources, elevating our overall capabilities, expanding our reach, and delivering even more exceptional solutions to the SOLV family of valued customers.”
“Joining SOLV unlocks a world of opportunity for expanded resources, cutting-edge technology, and broader market reach,” says Andy Kolokoski, President of Wisconsin Metal Parts. “It opens doors for our team’s professional growth, our businesses’ regional growth, and the chance to be part of a larger, impactful force in the metal parts industry.”
SOLV Metals, LLC, a division of SOLV Holdings, specializes in metal manufacturing and fabrication. Working closely with business partners, SOLV Metals optimizes its portfolio through guidance in vision, strategy, leadership, and operations. The division aims to maximize financial returns and positive impact on stakeholders and communities, establishing itself as a key player in the metal fabrication sector.
SOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners’ legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With three divisions—Metals, Products, and Contracting—SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, and design-build. Since 2018, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns.
