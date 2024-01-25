Amapola Market Concludes 2023 Supporting Local Charities in Southern California
L to R: Eddie Martinez, LEA's Executive Director receives check from Rolando Pozos, President & CEO of Amapola Market
Amapola Market joins forces with LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn and the Latino Equality Alliance in a collaborative drive for social responsibility
We are looking forward to making this event with Supervisor Janice Hahn and the Whittier Boys and Girls Club an annual tradition during the Holiday season to help unite more families.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amapola Market, known for its high-quality "masa" and non-GMO corn products, as well as an extensive selection of Latin cuisine, proudly announces the successful fulfillment of its commitment to donate all proceeds from the "200% Campaign" tote bags to the Latino Equality Alliance’s (LEA) youth scholarship program and Supervisor Janice Hahn’s inaugural holiday tamale kit giveaway.
In December of 2023, Amapola Market forged partnerships with the Whittier Boys and Girls Club and Los Angeles and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn to facilitate subsidized donations of Amapola Market Holiday Tamale Kits for low-income residents in South Whittier and Lynwood, California. Tasked with providing 400 Tamale Kits, including essential ingredients for holiday tamales, Amapola Market played a crucial role in bringing the joy of Christmas traditions to those in need.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn organized two masa giveaway events in Lynwood and unincorporated South Whittier, where 400 participants received a 10lb bag of fresh tamal masa, along with bags of corn husks and red chiles secos. Hahn provided a grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Whittier and Pico Rivera to acquire the kits at a subsidized cost from Amapola Market.
“For so many families, it would not be Christmas without homemade tamales, so I wanted to make sure that every family, no matter their financial situation, could participate in this beloved and delicious tradition,” said Hahn. “And I’m grateful to Amapola Market for their partnership. They are a treasured part of Christmas dinner for thousands of families in the communities they serve."
“We are looking forward to making this event with Supervisor Janice Hahn and the Whittier Boys and Girls Club an annual tradition during the Holiday season to help unite more families through the joy of preparing a delicious Christmas meal” said Rolando Pozos, President and CEO of Amapola Market.
Additionally, in an intimate gathering at LEA’s Mi SELA community center in the City of Bell on January 24th, Rolando Pozos, presented LEA’s Executive Director Eddie Martinez with a generous $2,500 check for the organization’s annual youth scholarship program. This initiative specifically benefits and empowers Latinx LGBTQ youth in the greater Los Angeles area. This fundraising effort was spearheaded by the sale of Amapola Market’s 200% reusable tote bags, where 100% of the proceeds were allocated for LEA’s scholarship program.
“We are grateful to Amapola Market for their generosity in supporting LEA’s youth scholarship program. This program is essential for disadvantaged youth in our community who deeply benefit from the funding made available through scholarships. At LEA, we believe that everyone deserves a fair chance in life and obtaining a higher education regardless of their financial situation, race, cultural background, gender, or sexual orientation,” stated Eddie Martinez, Executive Director, Latino Equality Alliance.
About Amapola Market
Amapola Market is a Los Angeles-based Hispanic food brand and grocery store chain that has been serving Southern California residents for more than 62 years. Amapola is a brand of natural food products, specializing in non-GMO corn products including masa, tamales and tortillas, and other specialty food offerings. The company sells its products exclusively through three owned and operated grocery stores located in Los Angeles, Downey, and Paramount. Amapola is the most popular brand of fresh corn dough for tamales, known as “masa.” Amapola Market has been an integral community pillar that has served and helped generations of loyal customers prepare tamales. Each Amapola Market location has a tortilla factory, full-service meat market, bakery, service deli, and grocery store all in one.
