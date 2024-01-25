SOLV Metals Division Expands with the Acquisition of Two Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication Leaders
The partnership brings high-quality manufacturing solutions for metal part production and fabrication of metal material handling and storage solutions.
FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings, LLC, announces the acquisition of two metal manufacturing and fabrication companies—Wisconsin Metal Parts and Lean Manufacturing Products, both in Waukesha, Wisconsin.
— Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Metals
Wisconsin Metal Parts (WMP), a cornerstone of Wisconsin’s manufacturing landscape since 1988, joins the SOLV Metals family with a legacy of love, craftsmanship, innovation, and quality. Recognized for its comprehensive services, including CNC machining, laser cutting, metal stamping, tool and die making, sheet metal fabrication, welding, assembly, and more, WMP’s commitment to excellence aligns with SOLV’s vision for accelerated growth in the metal manufacturing sector.
In a simultaneous move, SOLV Metals welcomes Lean Manufacturing Products, a forward-thinking storage solutions company. Lean specializes in storage racks, carts, tables, and custom solutions tailored to various industrial needs to optimize space utilization and improve workflow. The acquisition aligns with SOLV’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for businesses within the metals industry.
Dan Erschen, Founder of Wisconsin Metal Parts and co-founder of Lean Manufacturing Products, expresses gratitude for the partnership with the SOLV Metals family. He notes, “When we met SOLV and witnessed them living the same values we uphold, we knew we found the right group for our team’s future.”
“Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this collaboration an exciting, strategic move toward growing and improving the future of Lean. As part of the SOLV family, we will expand our reach, capacity, and capabilities to best serve our customers’ needs,” states Jake Erschen, President of Lean. “We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to unlocking new opportunities together.”
Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Metals, discusses the transformative impact of these acquisitions, stating, “The expertise and innovative thinking brought through this partnership present new opportunities to enhance our metal fabrication portfolio focused on providing our clients with a one-stop manufacturing partner.”
Jeff Albert, CEO of SOLV Holdings, adds, “We are excited to join forces with these outstanding companies, combining and leveraging our resources to elevate capabilities, expand reach, and continue to deliver exceptional solutions to all of SOLV’s valued customers.
SOLV Metals, LLC, a division of SOLV Holdings, specializes in metal manufacturing and fabrication. Working closely with business partners, SOLV Metals optimizes its portfolio through guidance in vision, strategy, leadership, and operations. The division aims to maximize financial returns and positive impact on stakeholders and communities, establishing itself as a key player in the metal fabrication sector.
SOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners’ legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With three divisions—Metals, Products, and Contracting—SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, and design-build. Since 2018, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns.
