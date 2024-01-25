SOLV Metals Division Expands with the Acquisition of Two Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication Leaders

The partnership brings high-quality manufacturing solutions for metal part production and fabrication of metal material handling and storage solutions.

The expertise and innovative thinking brought through the partnership present new opportunities to enhance our metal fabrication portfolio, providing our clients with a one-stop manufacturing partner.”
— Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Metals
FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLV Holdings, LLC, announces the acquisition of two metal manufacturing and fabrication companies—Wisconsin Metal Parts and Lean Manufacturing Products, both in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Metal Parts (WMP), a cornerstone of Wisconsin’s manufacturing landscape since 1988, joins the SOLV Metals family with a legacy of love, craftsmanship, innovation, and quality. Recognized for its comprehensive services, including CNC machining, laser cutting, metal stamping, tool and die making, sheet metal fabrication, welding, assembly, and more, WMP’s commitment to excellence aligns with SOLV’s vision for accelerated growth in the metal manufacturing sector.

In a simultaneous move, SOLV Metals welcomes Lean Manufacturing Products, a forward-thinking storage solutions company. Lean specializes in storage racks, carts, tables, and custom solutions tailored to various industrial needs to optimize space utilization and improve workflow. The acquisition aligns with SOLV’s commitment to providing innovative solutions for businesses within the metals industry.

Dan Erschen, Founder of Wisconsin Metal Parts and co-founder of Lean Manufacturing Products, expresses gratitude for the partnership with the SOLV Metals family. He notes, “When we met SOLV and witnessed them living the same values we uphold, we knew we found the right group for our team’s future.”

“Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this collaboration an exciting, strategic move toward growing and improving the future of Lean. As part of the SOLV family, we will expand our reach, capacity, and capabilities to best serve our customers’ needs,” states Jake Erschen, President of Lean. “We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to unlocking new opportunities together.”

Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Metals, discusses the transformative impact of these acquisitions, stating, “The expertise and innovative thinking brought through this partnership present new opportunities to enhance our metal fabrication portfolio focused on providing our clients with a one-stop manufacturing partner.”

Jeff Albert, CEO of SOLV Holdings, adds, “We are excited to join forces with these outstanding companies, combining and leveraging our resources to elevate capabilities, expand reach, and continue to deliver exceptional solutions to all of SOLV’s valued customers.

###

SOLV Metals, LLC, a division of SOLV Holdings, specializes in metal manufacturing and fabrication. Working closely with business partners, SOLV Metals optimizes its portfolio through guidance in vision, strategy, leadership, and operations. The division aims to maximize financial returns and positive impact on stakeholders and communities, establishing itself as a key player in the metal fabrication sector.

SOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners’ legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With three divisions—Metals, Products, and Contracting—SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, and design-build. Since 2018, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns.

Janie Waldron
SOLV Holdings
+1 260-438-3362
email us here

You just read:

SOLV Metals Division Expands with the Acquisition of Two Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication Leaders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Janie Waldron
SOLV Holdings
+1 260-438-3362
Company/Organization
Ambassador Enterprises
11020 Diebold Road
Fort Wayne, Indiana, 46845
United States
+1 260-487-4000
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ambassador Enterprises, a legacy-minded private equity firm investing for three returns—financial, cultural, and eternal—engages with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for over $2 billion in annualized revenue and more than 4,500 employees committed to cultivating a legacy rooted in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.

Ambassador Enterprises

More From This Author
SOLV Metals, LLC has recently acquired Lean Manufacturing Products
SOLV Metals Division Expands with the Acquisition of Two Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication Leaders
SOLV Metals Division Welcomes Wisconsin Metal Parts Team
View All Stories From This Author