Petrol prices edge up on January 25 afternoon

VIETNAM, January 25 - HÀ NỘI — The petrol prices were revised up from 15:00 on January 25 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Accordingly, the price of popular RON95-III stood at VNĐ23,407 (US$0.95) per litre, up VNĐ925, while E5RON92 was raised VNĐ753 to cost VNĐ22,171 per litre.

The prices of diesel oil 0.05S and kerosene were capped at VNĐ20,376 and VNĐ20,544 per litre, up VNĐ182 and VNĐ8, respectively.

Meanwhile mazut oil 180CST 3.5S was sold at no more than VNĐ15,494 per kilogramme, a fall of VNĐ14.

During this fuel price adjustment, the two ministries decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund for mazut oil only. — VNS

