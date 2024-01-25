Vietjet opens HCM City-Chengdu route

VIETNAM, January 25 -

HCM CITY — Vietjet continues to expand its international flight network with the new route connecting HCM City with Chengdu (China), promoting trade and tourism between the two cities and two countries.

Flight tickets on the route have been on sale from Tuesday, Vietjet said, adding that this new route will be inaugurated on February 10, 2024, the 1st day of the Lunar New Year, with a frequency of seven return flights per week.

The flights depart from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 19:10 and arrive at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport at 00:15 the next day. The return flights depart from Chengdu at 00:50 and lands in HCM City at 03:55 (all local time).

To celebrate the New Year 2024 and the new route, Vietjet offers thousands of zero đồng tickets for passengers who book tickets from Tuesday on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app, with the flight period from February 10 to March 30, 2024.

According to Vietjet, when visiting Chengdu, tourists have opportunities to explore the vibrant Chinese culture at famous attractions such as Jinli Ancient Street, Anshun Bridge, Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding, or easily visit UNESCO world heritage site Jiuzhaigou.

Meanwhile, HCM City is a bustling economic hub of Vietnam with various options for travelling Việt Nam and the region via Vietjet's flight network. — VNS