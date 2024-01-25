Entrex Carbon Market files Fixed Income Regulation 1A “NewLeaf” registration statement
The NewLeaf filing today is non-dilutive to the public company yet offers many benefits for investors in both the NewLeaf yield structure and Entrex Carbon Market equity stockholders”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrex Carbon Market, Inc (OTC:RGLG) today announced the filing of the initial registration statement filing for “NewLeaf”; its fixed income carbon offset project funding solution. This registration, PENDING QUALIFICATION, is the launch of a public security offering alternative yield to investors based on a diversified group of carbon offset projects; collateralized by the contracts or the carbon offsets created through production.
— Stephen H. Watkins
“Entrex’s NewLeaf provides investors access to a diversified group of carbon offset projects which share alternative monthly yield and profit” said Stephen H. Watkins, CEO of Entrex.
“Our intent is to work with the regulated broker community and their investors, pursuant to the NewLeaf Reg A filing and our existing similar Reg D offering, which offers investors access to not only alternative yield – but access to ‘compliance-grade’ carbon offsets”. said Tom Harblin, Partner of Entrex Carbon Market. “Our discussions with institutional buyers appear to support their multiple initiatives – investor returns and their ESG mandates” continued Harblin.
“We see the structure of NewLeaf a win-win for Entrex Carbon Market and NewLeaf yield Investors. The structure today is non-dilutive to the public company yet offers many benefits for investors in both the NewLeaf yield structure and Entrex Carbon Market equity stockholders” continued Watkins.
About Entrex Carbon Market:
Entrex Carbon Market established a leading market to trade securitized carbon offsets. Today the company works with carbon offset project owners to create "compliance grade" carbon offsets which have been institutionalized by Wall Street brand name providers. Today the company works with dozens of carbon projects, each registered and authenticated to provide credible securitizes traded to customers through broker dealers servicing their clients need.
