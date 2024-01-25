SOLV Metals, LLC has recently acquired Lean Manufacturing Products
This forward-thinking storage solutions company marks a significant step in SOLV Metals’ expansion and diversification efforts.
Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this collaboration an exciting, strategic move toward growing and improving the future of Lean.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This acquisition allows SOLV Metals to broaden its investment portfolio and offer businesses innovative storage options that enhance organization, workflow visibility, and productivity. Lean’s expertise is evaluating facility spaces, identifying potential improvements, and providing standard and custom material handling and storage solutions. Lean’s product line includes a range of storage racks, carts, tables, and specialized solutions tailored to various industrial needs. With this acquisition, SOLV aims to strengthen its position in delivering innovative solutions for businesses looking to enhance productivity and streamline operations within their existing spaces.
— Jake Erschen, President of Lean Manufacturing Products
Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Metals Division, says: “The expertise and innovative design brought by Lean Manufacturing Products presents the opportunity to share their space-saving technology with every type of business in the metal fabrication industry and multiple other markets. Lean’s capabilities fit our vision for positioning SOLV Metals as leaders in providing products and services to solve our clients’ ongoing needs.”
“Our shared commitment to excellence and innovation makes this collaboration an exciting, strategic move toward growing and improving the future of Lean. As part of the SOLV family, we will expand our reach, capacity, and capabilities to best serve our customers’ needs,” states Jake Erschen, President of Lean. “We are excited about this partnership, and we look forward to unlocking new opportunities together.”
SOLV Metals, LLC, a division of SOLV Holdings, specializes in metal manufacturing and fabrication. Working closely with business partners, SOLV Metals optimizes its portfolio through guidance in vision, strategy, leadership, and operations. The division aims to maximize financial returns and positive impact on stakeholders and communities, establishing itself as a key player in the metal fabrication sector.
SOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners’ legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With three divisions—Metals, Products, and Contracting—SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, and design-build. Since 2018, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns.
