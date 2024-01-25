Registration for CrafterCMS Live! 2024 is Open

CrafterCMS Live! User Conference

The official CrafterCMS user conference takes place online this year on March 20, 2024.

MCLEAN, VA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrafterCMS, the leading open-source headless CMS for enterprises, announced today that registration for its CrafterCMS Live! 2024 User Conference is now open. CrafterCMS Live! is all about equipping content and developer teams with the knowledge and tools they need to spark innovation, increase collaboration, and drive productivity. For digital content professionals looking to take their business to the next level, CrafterCMS Live! will showcase real-world stories from leading enterprises how they are building their next generation, content-driven digital experiences.

"We are excited to launch our first user conference this year," said Mike Vertal, CEO of CrafterCMS. "We have an outstanding lineup of speakers from our enterprise customer and partner community who will be sharing their experiences creating and running innovative digital experiences on our headless CMS, ranging from personalized enterprise websites, engaging e-commerce experiences, and employee/partner portals, intranets and extranets. In addition, attendees will be able to meet, interact and learn from the engineering team behind the open-source CrafterCMS platform. It promises to be an exciting and highly informative event for all."

Whether a seasoned CrafterCMS user or developer, or new to the world of headless and composable content management systems, this convenient online conference will cater to all levels of expertise. Sessions will range from high-level industry trends to business-level case studies to deep dives into technology integrations and implementations for experienced developers. This ensures that every attendee walks away with valuable knowledge, tailored to their level of experience and interest. As a virtual event, attendees will be able to pop in and out of sessions that are most important to their interests.

Just some of the session titles include:

- The Future of Digital Experiences

- Personalized Digital Experiences for a Luxury Cruise Liner

- Building Dynamic Web Experiences with CrafterCMS and Next.js

- Top Considerations When Building a Global Extranet for a Hospitality Leader

- CrafterCMS Unlocked: Building Custom Plugins for a Composable CMS

CrafterCMS Live! 2024 takes place online this year on March 20, 2024, and the full agenda and registration details are here. There is no cost to attend.

