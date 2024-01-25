The Saskatchewan Employment Incentive is now Open for Applications

CANADA, January 25 - Released on January 25, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has officially launched the new Saskatchewan Employment Incentive (SEI). Working families with low incomes can now apply online at saskatchewan.ca/employment-incentive.

Working parents earning between $500 and $2,200 per month may be eligible for the maximum monthly SEI benefit ranging from $400 to $600, depending on the number of children they have.

"Our government is making life more affordable for Saskatchewan families," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "The Saskatchewan Employment Incentive helps low-income families choose and maintain employment by helping them with essential costs such as transportation, clothing and child care."

The SEI will provide working families who have lower incomes with:

A monthly financial benefit;

Supplementary health benefits;

Access to discount bus passes (where available);

Connections to employment supports through the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training; and

Access to the Saskatchewan Housing Benefit through the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation.

"The SEI has a simple online application and reporting process to make it more convenient for families to access their monthly benefit," Makowsky said. "These supports will make a significant difference for many families."

The SEI is replacing the Saskatchewan Employment Supplement and Child Care Subsidy. While both programs will continue to be available to existing clients for an additional 12 months, existing clients will be better off with the benefits and supports through the SEI. The Ministry of Social Services will help those who are eligible with the transition.

