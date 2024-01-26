SCORE Tennis Academy selects Clarence-Rockland for its groundbreaking 8-acre campus

SCORE Academy has chosen Clarence-Rockland as the home for its new 8-acre campus that will feature indoor and outdoor tennis and pickleball courts.

ROCKLAND, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCORE Academy has chosen Clarence-Rockland as the home for its new 8-acre campus that will feature indoor and outdoor tennis and pickleball courts, accommodations, as well as food, retail, gym, and office space. The location of the new academy will be on Highway 17, providing ready access for community members and visitors.On January 17th, Clarence-Rockland’s City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the City and Rockland Racket Sports, which will develop the project to house SCORE Academy. The MOU states that the facility will be open for public and community use, including memberships, court rentals, leagues, camps, tournaments, and drop-in classes.In addition to the community use, the campus will feature a performance tennis academy that will house students year-round and be led by world-class sporting coaches. There will also be significant infrastructure for pickleball players, who can now access a year-round facility for drop-in games, leagues, and tournaments.According to Tennis Canada , the sport has dramatically increased in popularity over the years, but there remain facility challenges that SCORE Academy will help address. There is currently only one covered court per 50,000 Canadians, making Canada last among developed nations for tennis accessibility. Further, 61% of Canadian tennis players use outdoor courts, but would play more tennis if they had access to convenient and affordable covered courts. The growth in tennis is unsurprising, given that it is a safe, affordable, and gender-balanced sport that is popular among every age group.Phase 1 of the SCORE Academy will begin in the summer of 2024, with an indoor dome housing four tennis courts, ten or more outdoor pickleball courts, and a pavilion. Operations are planned to begin in the fall of 2024 with memberships and community access. Phase 2 will follow in 2025 with a larger main building that will house indoor and outdoor tennis courts, commercial spaces, a restaurant, and retail offerings.“We chose Clarence-Rockland to be the new home of our academy because it’s a growing and vibrant community that already has a strong history of supporting and promoting sporting enterprises,” says Sean Sweeney, CEO of SCORE Tennis Academy. “We’re lucky to have found partners in the city and development community to help build our vision to be Canada’s premier tennis academy. I couldn’t be more excited about making Clarence-Rockland the home of SCORE Academy.”"Welcome to the SCORE Tennis Academy! We are delighted that they have chosen the City of Clarence-Rockland as the perfect setting for their new, state-of-the-art tennis school and Pickleball facility. Beyond serving as a premier training destination for local, national, and international athletes, this collaboration ensures that the entire community can partake in the world-class facilities. Who knows? Perhaps the next tennis superstar will emerge right from our municipality," said Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth.SCORE Academy has partnered with Rockland Racket Sport owners Aaron Markel and Brad Cartier to develop the project. These local partners will oversee the construction of the facilities and portions of the ongoing operations. The MOU states the total project costs will be around $20 million for both phases.“I’m excited for my community,” says Aaron Markel, who will lead the construction of SCORE Academy. “Having attended the Bollettieri tennis academy in Florida when I was younger, I understand the economic and social importance of this development to our community and the positive impact it will have on up-and-coming tennis players worldwide. The SCORE Academy team shares a similar vision, and we are excited to put shovels in the ground to make this dream a reality for both the sport and our community.”About SCORE AcademyThe SCORE Academy is committed to providing top-notch facilities and access to the best resources in the sport, creating an environment that fosters growth and success. Our team of experienced coaches is dedicated to helping players unleash their full potential and elevate their game to new heights.