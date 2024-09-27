New Course Teaches Entrepreneurs How To Gain Authority Through Podcast Guest Appearances

Podcast Guest Blueprint Logo

The Podcast Guest Blueprint provides tools, templates and support to entrepreneurs from podcast pitch to interview to episode promotion using AI.

BATH, BANES, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As podcasts continue to surge in popularity, an influential podcaster has launched a comprehensive program to help business owners build their personal brand and attract new clients by becoming expert podcast guests. The course has been created by Jim James , host of the successful UnNoticed Entrepreneur podcast and book series, as he noticed that guests were missing opportunities to generate leads due to poor technical set up and a lack of media interview training.Podcasting as a new marketing opportunity.Podcasting has become a key platform for entrepreneurs to reach new audiences by leveraging the influence and connections of podcast hosts. With over 433,596 active podcast shows, podcasts provide a more accessible, cost-effective media option than traditional media outlets. Alex Hormosi, entrepreneur turned author, appeared on podcasts 95 times to promote his book, '$100m offers.*1 Podcasts provide a unique opportunity to heard as a trusted authority, with 67% of podcast listeners say they’re more likely to consider brands they hear about on a podcast.*2“The Podcast Guest Blueprint provides the tools, skills and support to entrepreneurs in order to use podcasts as a key part of their brand building and lead generation activity," said Jim James, entrepreneur turned podcast host, author, and course publisher.Challenges facing entrepreneurs.Podcasts require a new set of skills and equipment for guests to project authority. Research by Schwarz and Newman indicates that poor audio quality can undermine trust, while high-quality audio enhances credibility. Similarly, low video quality impairs the brain’s ability to interpret facial cues, reducing the trust viewers place in the speaker.*3 Beyond technical issues, many guests make the mistake of explaining their job roles instead of telling engaging stories, and often fail to include a clear call to action for the audience. These missed opportunities are precisely what the course addresses, helping guests refine their approach and convert appearances into business success.The Comprehensive course.The 8 module course delivers the skills, tools and contacts required to use podcasts as part of a business development strategy in a cost effective manner. The course contains online materials, in person support and community, hosted on the popular Kajabi platform with desktop and mobile access. An AI companion instantly answers questions making learning quick and easy. In order to help entrepreneurs who outsource work there is access to specific modules for virtual assistants.About the company.UnNoticed Ventures Ltd is a UK registered company. Founded by Jim A. James the Company produces The UnNoticed Entrepreneur podcast, book series of the same name published by Wiley (NYSE: WLY), and the Podcast Guest Blueprint. Jim James has built companies across various industries in Singapore, China, India and the UK. His entrepreneurial journey started at the age of 17 when he leapt out of an aeroplane.Sources:1. https://rephonic.com/blog/alex-hormozi-podcast-guest 2. Edison Research & SXM Media, Super Listeners 2021.3. https://today.usc.edu/the-soundness-of-science-depends-on-the-audio-quality/

How To Gain Authority Through Podcast Guest Appearances Course Launched

