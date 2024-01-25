Maryland State Board of Education Moves Forward With Next Steps in State Superintendent Search

January 25, 2024

Leadership Profile and stakeholder engagement phase completed; applications open through March 1.

BALTIMORE (January 25, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education completed the development of the Leadership Profile that it will use to identify and screen potential candidates to serve as the next State Superintendent of Schools as the search process moves to the application phase.

The Leadership Profile shows the key desired characteristics that students, parents, educators, community members, and stakeholders collectively identified as critical traits for the next State Superintendent in the course of their duties: an innovative, collaborative, and reform-minded leader who is an experienced educator and an outstanding communicator.

This feedback was collected following more than 30 focus groups, individual interviews, and community town halls of over 200 Maryland stakeholders. A public online survey also captured feedback from 353 individuals that helped inform the formation of the Leadership Profile report. In total, 564 stakeholders participated in the initial outreach process.

With the completion of this phase of stakeholder engagement and the development of the Leadership Profile that will serve as the State Board’s guiding document for screening candidates, the search process moves to the application and screening phase.

The application for the position of State Superintendent of Schools is active and will remain open through Friday, March 1. The State Board will begin reviewing candidates following the close of the application.

For additional information on the search process, visit the State Board website or review the presentation provided to the State Board at its January 23 meeting.

