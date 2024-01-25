Scoring successes through Social Network Testing, the story of Ruth Mwaba.

Meet 19-year-old Ruth Mwaba, a brave adolescent girl who has traversed the challenging journey of discovering her HIV-positive status through Social Network Testing (SNT).In this approach, healthcare professionals collaborate with community peers, referred to as recruiters, who either have HIV or are at a significant risk. These recruiters then reach out to friends, partners, and individuals in their social circles, urging them to participate in HIV testing.

This strategy not only rescued Ruth from uncertainty but also led her to the clarity of her status and provided access to necessary treatment, ultimately saving her life.

“Throughout my formative years, I faced health struggles and grappled with persistent illness without a precise diagnosis. Surprisingly, despite the challenges, no one considered administering an HIV test. As I matured, the difficulties only intensified,” she said.

Ruth, a double orphan, faced the profound grief of losing both her parents between 2006 and 2008 and further lost her sister, the only sibling, in 2022.

In July of 2023, Ruth received life-changing news about her health, learning about her HIV status when a compassionate friend encouraged her to undergo testing through the Social Network Testing (SNT) strategy.

“The results revealed a reality that I found difficult to accept. I initially resisted starting treatment, even as my health began to decline, “she stated.

Ruth added that throughout this period of uncertainty, she found support from counsellors at Chawama Level 1 Hospital in Lusaka, who played a crucial role in helping her come to terms with and accept her HIV status.

“The counsellors were there to give me emotional support and guidance as I struggled with accepting my diagnosis,” she said.

To connect with peers faced with similar situations, Ruth said one of the counsellors introduced her to a youth-friendly space, fostering engagement and support for young individuals living with HIV.

“In this space, I became part of various activities, encouraging young people to know their status, getting them linked to HIV medical care early, and encouraging them to adhere to HIV treatment. The sense of community and shared experiences in this group played a crucial role in helping me overcome the isolation and fear that I had when it came to my diagnosis, “she stated.

Ruth said it took over two months post-diagnosis to courageously embrace treatment, crediting her strength to the SNT program that facilitated testing and provided ongoing support.

She added that young people living with HIV need assistance transitioning to self-care, which requires them to understand life with HIV, positive living, and the importance of treatment to both maintain their health and protect the health of others.

Empowered by her journey, Ruth is now an HIV activist, actively supporting others through a dedicated WhatsApp group.

She also volunteers at Chawama Level 1 Hospital as a peer educator in a Youth-friendly space.

Ruth is one of the 7572 Adolescents and young people from 72 health facilities within Lusaka Province who were tested through SNT in 2023, of which 369 were found positive. The Lusaka Province Health Office (LPHO) implements the program with technical assistance from the Centre for Infectious Disease Research in Zambia (CIDRZ) through the PROUDZ Project.