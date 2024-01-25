St. Johnsbury / Operation without consent of owner
CASE#: 23A4009085
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802)748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/10/23 1313 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner
ACCUSED: Brandy Moses
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of Memorial Dr. after a vehicle was reported stolen from the Fitness Unbound parking lot. The vehicle was located the following day in Bradford, VT with minor damage and nobody with it. Investigation revealed Brandy Moses took the vehicle from the parking lot of Fitness Unbound in St. Johnsbury without the owner's permission and drove the vehicle to Bradford before abandoning it. On 1/24/24 Moses was arrested and issued a citation to answer to the above charges on 2/26/24 at 0830 hours in Caledonia County Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 2/26/24 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO IMAGE
Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra
