St. Johnsbury / Operation without consent of owner

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4009085

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/10/23 1313 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: Brandy Moses

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of Memorial Dr. after a vehicle was reported stolen from the Fitness Unbound parking lot. The vehicle was located the following day in Bradford, VT with minor damage and nobody with it. Investigation revealed Brandy Moses took the vehicle from the parking lot of Fitness Unbound in St. Johnsbury without the owner's permission and drove the vehicle to Bradford before abandoning it. On 1/24/24 Moses was arrested and issued a citation to answer to the above charges on 2/26/24 at 0830 hours in Caledonia County Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/26/24 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO IMAGE

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111