St. Johnsbury / Operation without consent of owner

VSP News Release-Incident

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

      

 

CASE#: 23A4009085

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Butler                            

 

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

 

CONTACT#: (802)748-3111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 12/10/23 1313 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr., St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VIOLATION: Operation without Consent of Owner

 

 

ACCUSED: Brandy Moses                                            

 

AGE: 36

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to the area of Memorial Dr. after a vehicle was reported stolen from the Fitness Unbound parking lot.  The vehicle was located the following day in Bradford, VT with minor damage and nobody with it.  Investigation revealed Brandy Moses took the vehicle from the parking lot of Fitness Unbound in St. Johnsbury without the owner's permission and drove the vehicle to Bradford before abandoning it.  On 1/24/24 Moses was arrested and issued a citation to answer to the above charges on 2/26/24 at 0830 hours in Caledonia County Criminal Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 2/26/24 0830 hours       

 

COURT: Caledonia County Criminal Court

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: NO IMAGE

 

Trooper Ryan Butler & K9 Cobra

St. Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

