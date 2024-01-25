Albert Cummings Teams Up with Ivy Music Company for the Launch of His Highly Anticipated Album, Strong
New album, 'Strong,' due out February 16NASHVILLE, TN, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues maestro Albert Cummings is gearing up for the release of his eagerly awaited album, Strong, set to captivate audiences worldwide on February 16, 2024. Released through Ivy Music Company, Strong promises to deliver a potent blend of blues, rock, and raw emotion.
Recorded at the prestigious Ocean Way Recording Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by the Grammy-winning virtuoso Tom Hambridge, Strong marks a pivotal moment in Cummings' musical journey. With 12 exceptional tracks, Cummings showcases his unparalleled songwriting abilities and undeniable talent.
The choice of Ocean Way Recording Studio, renowned for its rich history and state-of-the-art facilities, provided the perfect canvas for Cummings to pour his creative energy into each of the album's twelve tracks. This studio has welcomed legendary artists from various genres over the years, and Cummings' decision to record there underscores his commitment to delivering a top-notch sonic experience.
The magic of Strong doesn't stop at Albert Cummings' unmatched guitar skills; it also thrives in his collaboration with producer Tom Hambridge. Hambridge, a Grammy-winning producer and accomplished musician, has left an indelible mark on the industry by working with some of its biggest names. His expertise shines through in the seamless production of Strong, elevating each track and amplifying Cummings' musical vision.
Strong is a sonic exploration of life's highs and lows, love and heartbreak, delivered with a raw and unapologetic intensity that defines Albert Cummings' signature style. From scorching guitar solos to soulful vocals, every note on the album is a testament to the passion and dedication Cummings and his band poured into the recording process.
Fans and music enthusiasts alike can eagerly anticipate the official release of Strong as it promises to be a standout addition to Albert Cummings' illustrious discography. This album not only pays homage to the roots of blues but also pushes the genre to new heights.
The album opens with "Emmylou," co-written by Albert Cummings and Tom Hambridge, setting the tone for an unforgettable musical journey. The tracklist also features original compositions such as "Live Strong," "Lookin' Up," "Fallen For You," "Let It Burn," "Bad Reputation," "Goin’ Down Slow," "Just About Enough," "Get Busy," "Lately," and "My Sisters Guitar." Strong takes an unexpected twist with a soulful rendition of the classic Beatles hit "Why Don’t We Do it in the Road," showcasing Cummings' diverse musical influences.
All tracks on Strong are penned by Albert Cummings (BMI), with exceptions for "Emmylou" and "Lately," co-written with Tom Hambridge, and "Why Don’t We Do it in the Road?" by John Lennon and Paul McCartney. All songs are published by Ivy Music Company (BMI).
Cummings’ unique background as a renowned guitar player and a custom homebuilder enriches his music with a depth and precision rarely seen in the industry. This blend of skills makes his performances and recordings stand out, appealing to both blues aficionados and those who appreciate intricate craftsmanship in art.
He has earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic and innovative blues artists of our time. With his extraordinary guitar skills, heartfelt lyrics, and soul-stirring performances, Cummings has cultivated a dedicated fan base around the world. Strong represents a culmination of his musical journey and promises to be a remarkable addition to his impressive discography.
Strong will be available on platforms worldwide starting February 16, 2023.
Cummings is also set to embark on a nationwide tour, bringing the much-anticipated new album to life on stage. Fans across the country will have the unique opportunity to experience the latest music live, in a series of dynamic performances set in some of the most iconic music venues.
For details on tour dates, locations, and venues, and to secure tickets, visit his official website: https://albertcummings.com.
For further information about Albert Cummings and updates on the release of Strong, please visit his official website at https://albertcummings.com.
Strong Track List:
1. Emmylou (Albert Cummings, Tom Hambridge)
2. Live Strong (Albert Cummings)
3. Lookin’ Up (Albert Cummings)
4. Fallen For You (Albert Cummings)
5. Let It Burn (Albert Cummings)
6. Bad Reputation (Albert Cummings)
7. Goin’ Down Slow (Albert Cummings)
8. Just About Enough (Albert Cummings)
9. Get Busy (Albert Cummings)
10. Lately (Albert Cummings, Tom Hambridge)
11. Why Don’t We Do It In the Road? (John Lennon, Paul McCartney)
12. My Sisters Guitar (Albert Cummings)
Tour Dates:
January 28 – LRBC – Fort Lauderdale, FL
February 15 – Musical Instrument Museum – Phoenix, AZ
February 17 – Ramona Mainstage – Ramona, CA
February 18 – Coach House Concert Hall – San Juan Capistrano, CA
February 20 – Fulton 55 – Fresno, CA
February 21 – Crest Theatre – Sacramento, CA
February 22 & 23 – Almost Famous Wine – Livermore, CA
February 24 – World Records – Bakersfield, CA
February 25 – Moe’s Alley – Santa Cruz, CA
February 28 – Volcanic Threatre Pub – Bend, OR
February 29 – Star Theater – Portland, OR
March 1 – Brewminatti – Prosser, WA
March 2 – Blue Frog Studios – White Rock, BC
March 5 & 6 – Jazz Alley – Seattle, WA
March 8 – The Egyptian Theatre – Boise, ID
March 9 – The State Room – Salt Lake City, UT
