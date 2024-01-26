Harlem Fine Arts Show's HFAS16: A Dazzling Celebration of Contemporary African American Art and Culture
EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than a month, the Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS16) is set to make a grand return to the Glasshouse at 660 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10019, between West 48th and 49th Streets. Running from February 23rd to 25th, the 16th season of HFAS promises a cultural extravaganza against the stunning backdrop of the New York City skyline.
HFAS16 goes beyond being a mere art exhibition; it is a remarkable presentation of African American art, culture, and heritage. With over 80 artists and galleries converging in Midtown, the event will showcase a diverse array of paintings, sculptures, photography, and mixed media pieces. This collective celebration aims to honor the rich history and contributions of the Diaspora, providing attendees with an immersive experience to engage with artists and explore the vibrant tapestry of African creativity.
The kickoff for the 30-day countdown to HFAS16 begins with a presentation during the Harlem Arts Alliance Town Hall on January 27th at the Robert Frederick Smith Center for Performing Arts. The event, in partnership with the Arts & Culture Committees of Community Boards 9 & 10, offers a sneak peek into the featured artistic presenters. Despite the show expanding beyond Harlem this season, the focus remains on showcasing the talents of the community's artists, galleries, and exhibitors who have made their mark across the African Diaspora and the world.
The three-day event commences on February 23rd with a Youth Empowerment & Community Appreciation Day, inviting students and educators to inspire the next generation of artists. An exclusive "White Glove Concierge" event in the afternoon provides collectors with a first look, leading to the grand opening night – HFAS16 RED DOT – featuring influencers, tastemakers, sponsors, and dignitaries.
On February 24th, the festivities continue with General Admission Exhibitions and Art Talk Panel Discussions exploring the nuances of artistic expression. The day also includes the 10th Annual Celebration of African Americans in Medicine, spotlighting the achievements of 15 medical professionals.
The event concludes on February 25th with a special Sunday brunch dedicated to honoring African Americans in Finance. This exclusive event precedes the General Admission Exhibition and sets the stage for thought-provoking Art Talk Panel Discussions, delving into the intricate nuances of artistic expression and the profound significance of investing in black art.
In alignment with the #buyblackart movement, HFAS16 emphasizes the importance of supporting Black artists. Attendees have the unique opportunity to engage with and purchase artwork directly from talented creators, contributing to the economic empowerment of the Black artistic community.
For a list of confirmed exhibitors, please visit: https://www.hfas.org/2023/08/28/new-york-city-2024/. For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.hfas.org/nyc2024. Media, sales, and sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Theresa Redd at press@hfas.org or (917) 445-7495.
About Harlem Fine Arts Show:
The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) stands as the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 80,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and partnered with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, providing them with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their artwork to a diverse audience. Through collaborations with various educational institutions, HFAS offers internships, scholarships, and contributes to the professional development of emerging artists.
#HFAS16 #HarlemFineArtsShow #buyblackart
Visit website www.hfas.org/nyc2024 for more information.
