Dr. Nader Mahmood of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates Awarded As NJ Top Doc
NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates based on merit.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nader Mahmood, MD, FCCP of North Jersey Pulmonary Associates has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs. Dr. Mahmood is a distinguished specialist in pulmonary medicine. Serving patients from two convenient locations in Clifton and Ridgewood, New Jersey, Dr. Mahmood, alongside his team, provides comprehensive care for lung and sleep disorders.
Dr. Mahmood embarked on his medical journey at Rutgers University, earning his undergraduate degree, followed by a medical degree from St. George's University in Grenada, West Indies. He completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in pulmonary diseases at St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ. His expertise was further enhanced with a critical care medicine fellowship at Montefiore Medical Center in Bronx, NY.
Beyond his clinical excellence, Dr. Mahmood is an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Medicine at New York Medical College. He holds additional academic roles as an adjunct clinical assistant professor of medicine at Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, an associate professor of medicine at St. George's University School of Medicine, and an assistant professor of medicine at Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. He plays a crucial role as a core teaching faculty member in the internal medicine residency programs at St. Mary's General Hospital and St. Clare's Hospital, under the New York Medical College program.
Known for his personalized and up-to-date patient care approach, Dr. Mahmood works closely with other physicians to create seamless and effective treatment plans. His leadership extends to his roles as the Chair of Medicine at St. Mary's General Hospital in Passaic, NJ, and as the medical director for Kindred East Hospital in Passaic, NJ.
This recognition by NJ Top Docs underscores Dr. Mahmood's commitment to excellence in patient care.
