Onsite launches Energy-as-a-Service as a solution for Schools Deferred Maintenance Problem
Onsite Utility Services Capital (OUS Capital) creates energy savings to help solve schools infrastructure financial shortfall.DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many school officials don’t realize that the initial cost of building a new school is dwarfed by the cost for the building’s maintenance, equipment repairs and replacement and energy costs over the building’s lifecycle. For example, if a building cost $12 million for construction, it would require $48 million to pay for the cost of maintenance, repairs, replacements, and energy over its usable life. Buildings are typically built with the first cost budget in mind which results in higher operating costs for heating, cooling, and maintenance. With any budget shortfall, deferring maintenance investments becomes part of the solution which only compounds the operating costs and reduces the overall life of the building. Deferring maintenance can ultimately create an emergency which is exasperated by the supply chain issues.
Fritz Kreiss, CEO of www.onsiteutilityservices.com commented “Onsite uses savings from energy conservation or onsite generation to create budget neutral solutions for infrastructure and maintenance projects that are needed at the facility. Onsite provides all the capital through its Energy Decarbonization Fund and includes maintenance and service on all the equipment we invest in at your facility. Our Energy Savings-as-a-Service allows for schools to make facility improvements without tapping into their annual budgets.”
Fritz Kreiss added,” Onsite removes the CapEx and debt barrier for schools to reduce their carbon footprint while saving energy and deploy those savings into infrastructure and maintenance needs. We engineer and install advanced technology and provide all the capital for the improvement. By improving the efficiency of different systems like HVAC units or LED lighting, we also extend the life reducing further CapEx expenditures into the future. “
Onsite Utility Services Capital is also a TIPS contract holder.
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy consumption, reducing energy spend, providing safety and health solutions, along with increasing profits for their clients across the US, Canada and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
Onsite Utility Services Capital, LLC
+1 844-768-7227
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn