Impetus Technologies Achieves the AWS Healthcare Competency Status
The recognition reaffirms Impetus’ proficiency in meeting the evolving modernization needs of the healthcare industry by leveraging the power of AWS.
The recognition differentiates Impetus as an APN member with a deep understanding of AWS services and proven customer success in the healthcare sector.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company focused on delivering expert services and products to help enterprises achieve their transformation goals, announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Competency status. The designation recognizes Impetus as a trusted and proficient partner for healthcare organizations seeking advanced cloud solutions by leveraging the potential of an AWS-native stack.
— Mark Peterson, Sr. Director, Partnership & Alliances, Impetus
The AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency status acknowledges Amazon Partner Network (APN) members who demonstrate deep expertise and proven success in delivering solutions for healthcare enterprises. Impetus Technologies has consistently exemplified its commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success, making it a standout choice in the healthcare technology landscape. Impetus has enabled healthcare leaders to create cutting-edge solutions that helped them improve care outcomes, enhance patient experience, and optimize expenses.
"We’re honored to achieve the AWS Healthcare Consulting Competency, which is a testament to our team's collective effort in delivering transformative solutions for healthcare organizations," said Mark Peterson, Sr. Director, Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. "The recognition differentiates Impetus as an APN member with a deep understanding of AWS services and proven customer success in the healthcare sector. We are looking forward to empowering healthcare enterprises by leveraging cutting-edge AWS-native solutions that can help them enhance patient care, improve operational efficiency, and drive overall business success,” Peterson added.
Impetus Technologies is an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and has helped leading healthcare businesses propel their transformation growth with its services around cloud and data platform engineering, GenAI and ML, DevOps, and application modernization, enabling the creation of advanced data platforms and products. LeapLogic, Impetus’ cloud accelerator, has also helped Fortune 500 companies automate the migration of legacy data estate to an AWS-native stack with minimum business disruption.
Furthermore, Impetus has recently achieved the AWS Travel & Hospitality Consulting Competency status. Impetus already holds AWS Migration Consulting Competency, AWS Data & Analytics Consulting Competency, and AWS DevOps Consulting Competency designations. It has also received service delivery validations for Amazon EMR, AWS Lambda, Amazon MSK, Amazon Redshift, and AWS Glue. Impetus’ Data Platform Accelerator, DevOps Services, and LeapLogic are also listed on AWS Marketplace.
As an AWS Healthcare Competency Partner, Impetus will continue collaborating with AWS to provide tailored solutions to their mutual customers, driving innovation, efficiency, and improved care outcomes.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the end-to-end transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, BI/reporting, analytics, Mainframe, and Hadoop workloads to native cloud platforms for optimum cost and performance. Impetus Technologies helps enterprises solve the data, AI, and cloud puzzle by combining unmatched cloud and data engineering expertise. Recognized as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus has been the ‘Partner of Choice’ for several Fortune 500 enterprises for transforming their digital nuclei and driving unmatched innovation and growth for over a decade.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or www.impetus.com.
For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.
Pankaj Bagzai
Impetus Technologies Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn