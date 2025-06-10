Impetus Technologies Awarded 2025 Databricks Enterprise Data Warehouse Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

Impetus recognized for its innovative approach to enterprise data warehouse modernization and cloud-native transformation to power the Intelligent Enterprise.

This recognition reaffirms our leadership in cloud transformation. Together with Databricks, we deliver automated, GenAI-powered solutions that drive faster insights and smarter decisions.” — Mark Peterson, Head of Partnership & Alliances, Impetus

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company that empowers enterprises with innovative solutions in data platform modernization, GenAI/BI and cloud, announces its recognition as the 2025 Databricks Enterprise Data Warehouse Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit , the award highlights Impetus’ outstanding contributions and pioneering innovations in accelerating data warehouse modernization to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This marks the third consecutive win for Impetus, building on its 2024 and 2023 Databricks Migration Partner of the Year recognition.Over the past year, Impetus has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprises transform data intelligence through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Leveraging its industry leading automated data platform modernization solution— LeapLogic —and deep cloud and GenAI/BI services expertise, Impetus has enabled Fortune 500 companies to modernize their enterprise data warehouses to Databricks —improving scalability, reducing operational overhead, and accelerating time-to-insight.Joint efforts with Databricks have included large-scale data warehouse migrations from platforms like Teradata, Oracle, and Netezza, with seamless translation of complex ETL pipelines, business logic, and legacy workloads. These transformations have empowered clients across a broad range of industries—financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and more—to adopt a modern data architecture, infuse analytics with AI, and build future-ready data platforms.“We are honored to be named the 2025 Databricks Enterprise Data Warehouse Partner of the Year,” said Mark Peterson, Head of Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. “This recognition reaffirms our leadership in data warehouse modernization and cloud transformation. Together with Databricks, we deliver automated, GenAI-powered solutions that drive faster insights and smarter decisions. We look forward to advancing the future of data intelligence through this strong partnership.”“We are thrilled to name Impetus Technologies the 2025 Databricks Enterprise Data Warehouse Partner of the Year,” said Jason McIntyre, VP, Partner Development at Databricks. “Impetus’ deep expertise in data platform modernization and generative AI, combined with their commitment to innovation, makes them a key partner in helping enterprises unlock the value of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.”Impetus Technologies, an Elite Databricks Consulting Partner , empowers Fortune 500 enterprises to accelerate their data, cloud, and analytics transformation by harnessing the full potential of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. With deep expertise in GenAI, GenBI, and data platform modernization, Impetus helps customers unlock new levels of automation, insight, and innovation. The company is deeply invested in advancing its partnership with Databricks—enabling joint customers to seamlessly modernize legacy platforms, operationalize AI at scale, and drive superior business outcomes through the combined power of data, analytics, and next-gen generative technologies.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies, a premier global system integrator, enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Premier Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit www.impetus.com . For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.