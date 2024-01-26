The future of learning: ed-tech start-up pioneers technology for personal relationship development
Leveraging technology, dara & co places mental and emotional well-being at the forefront, providing users with a dynamic and engaging space for growth.DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new Irish EdTech firm has entered the start-up market with a transformative platform designed to redefine the landscape of personal development and relationship education. Leveraging technology, dara & co places mental and emotional well-being at the forefront of its mission, providing users with a dynamic and engaging space for growth.
Led by CEO Naomh McElhatton and Editor-in-Chief Elaine Burke, dara & co benefits from a seasoned leadership team with a proven track record, ensuring the delivery of high-quality, impactful content.
This forward-thinking company is not just an EdTech platform; it's a force for good, addressing prevalent issues such as loneliness, isolation, and relationship challenges through a tech solution.
Naomh McElhatton said “dara & co introduces a fresh narrative to modernise the conversation around relationships, responding to the evolving nature of interactions in the digital age. The platform's tech-driven solutions offer relevant and timely insights, creating a community with an accessible space for individuals to enhance their communication skills and build healthier relationships”.
The platform is strategically investing in content committed to positively impacting personal growth and interpersonal connections by delivering expert-led content through live and pre-recorded masterclasses, podcasts, and other digital resources.
According to Elaine Burke, dara & co transcends the conventional boundaries of an EdTech platform, positioning itself as a catalyst for positive change. “Taking a proactive stance against pervasive issues like loneliness, isolation, and relationship challenges, the platform utilises technology to exert a meaningful influence on reshaping how society perceives and navigates the intricacies of modern relationships”.
Nationwide research conducted by dara & co reveals a landscape marked by alarming statistics. Overall, 54% of respondents acknowledge experiencing feelings of loneliness. This statistic sharply increases among specific demographics, with a staggering 77% of females aged 18-24 and 62% of those uncomfortable with their financial situation reporting heightened feelings of isolation.
A significant 34% of survey participants admit to not loving themselves completely as they are. This sentiment intensifies among specific age groups, reaching 46% among females aged 25-34 and further escalating to 48% among females aged 35-44.
Naomh McElhatton added, “By envisioning a future where relationship support and education seamlessly integrate into individuals' lives through innovative tech-enabled solutions, dara & co positions itself as a forward-thinking force for positive change. This strategic vision aligns seamlessly with the platform's commitment to leveraging technology as a force for good, ensuring that users receive tailored, expert-led resources to navigate the complexities of modern relationships”.
Visit daraandco.com and embark on your transformative journey.
About Dara & Co
dara & co is a consumer focused EdTech platform committed to transforming relationship journeys by addressing the rising challenges of unhealthy relationships. With a dedication to inclusivity, accessibility, and personalised experiences, dara & co stands at the forefront of reshaping the way individuals approach personal growth and relationship education.
About Naomh McElhatton, CEO
An award-winning, seasoned entrepreneur, speaker, and mentor renowned for her female leadership in the technology and digital education sectors. In addition to her role at dara & co, Naomh is a recognised thought leader through her work as a STEM Ambassador and is the Entrepreneurial Lead for Women in AI Ireland, who are passionate about AI that champions diversity and inclusion.
Naomh also contributes her expertise as a Board Member at Queens University Belfast (Students Union). With a career spanning over two decades, Naomh has accrued invaluable experience navigating the dynamic technology and digital education space. Her portfolio includes fostering the growth of diverse companies, ranging from nimble start-ups and spin-outs to collaborating with established £1bn enterprises.
About Elaine Burke, Editor-in-Chief
Award-winning Irish media professional with 15 years' experience in print, online and broadcast media. Passionate about STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, maths) and effective communication. Having served as a product lead, people manager, writer, editor, science communicator, podcaster, broadcaster, MC, moderator and keynote speaker.
Aside from her role as Editor-in-Chief at dara & co, Elaine is also the host of For Tech's Sake, a podcast taking a side-eye view of innovation. TV & streaming analyst on The Last Word, TodayFM. She was previously an executive leadership team member at Silicon Republic, leading projects involving web development, content strategy, remote work, automation and overall operations.
About the Survey
The survey was conducted by Opinions Market Research on behalf of dara & co with 1,003 adults as a nationally representative sample. The error margin for this data is estimated at +/- 3.1%. Quota controls were applied on Sex, Age, Social Grade and Region and carried out in August 2023. View results: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1okSB6SvVALE25wR-vuuepsIFivHt2Ey8/view?usp=sharing
