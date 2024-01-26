Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports, featuring the latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports
The Business Research Company’s “Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the medical adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $13.51 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%.
The growth in the medical adhesive tapes market is due to the rapid growth in surgical procedures/operations. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical adhesive tapes market share. Major players in the medical adhesive tapes market include 3M Company, A.M.G. Medical Inc., Adchem Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, CCT Tapes, Dermamed Coatings Company LLC.
Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Segments
• By Type: Acrylic, Silicone, Rubber, Other Types
• By Material: Paper, Fabric, Plastic
• By Application: Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV lines, Ostomy Seals, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global medical adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6510&type=smp
Medical adhesive tape refers to a type of strip of fabric or other material that is coated with a pressure-sensitive material on one side and sticks quickly to a wounded surface. These tapes are usually breathable, comfortable, and easy to use, and they cover wounds to reduce exposure to germs.
The main types of medical adhesive tapes are acrylic, silicone, rubber, and other types. Acrylic adhesive tapes have low skin sensitivity and do not leave residue on the skin after removal. Acrylic adhesives, such as pressure-sensitive tapes, are used for disposable and bandage applications. The various materials of medical adhesive tapes are paper, fabric, and plastic that are used in various applications including surgery, wound dressing, splints, secure IV lines, ostomy seals, and other applications.
Read More On The Medical Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-adhesive-tapes-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Characteristics
3. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Size And Growth
……
27. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:
Reactive & Other Adhesives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/reactive-and-other-adhesives-global-market-report
Water-Based Adhesives Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waterbased-adhesives-global-market-report
Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2024
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn