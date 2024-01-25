Transforming TB Testing with INTEGRA Biosciences’ Pipette Controllers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Antrum Biotech, a healthcare innovations company dedicated to developing rapid diagnostic tools for diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), has integrated serological pipette controllers from INTEGRA Biosciences into its laboratories. The pipetting aids have become an invaluable asset in the company’s liquid handling workflows, streamlining the commercialization of a variety of innovative healthcare products that will have a lasting impact on how we diagnose and control disease.
Antrum Biotech, located at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, is a small start-up focused on translating scientific research into point-of-care diagnostic tests. The organization specializes in respiratory and infectious diseases, and recently developed the IRISA-TB™ assay – a novel diagnostic test for detecting extrapulmonary TB (EPTB) – in response to shortfalls in current testing methods.
The company acquired a PIPETBOY pro pipette controller (https://www.integra-biosciences.com/global/en/pipette-controllers/pipetboy-pro) to improve the efficiency of its liquid handling workflows, as Robbyn Mattei, Laboratory Scientist at Antrum Biotech, explained: “Bringing new diagnostic tools to market can be a notoriously slow and challenging process, but one way to accelerate product development is by investing in efficient and reliable laboratory equipment. Introducing the PIPETBOY pro to our laboratory transformed the speed and accuracy of our liquid handling steps, allowing us to achieve a new level of precision in handling samples, buffers and solutions for our research projects, while also saving us valuable time.”
“The PIPETBOY pro is lightweight, stable and easy to control, and the unique LED light feature is also useful, especially when we are trying to aspirate and dispense accurate liquid volumes in more dimly lit spaces. The pipette controller is also available in many different colors, allowing us to assign specific devices to different tasks or workstations in the lab to prevent contamination within our protocols. We highly recommend the PIPETBOY pro to any lab seeking to optimize its operations and achieve exceptional results,” Robbyn concluded.
Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to find out how the PIPETBOY pro pipette controller is accelerating the commercialization of innovative healthcare products. (https://www.integra-biosciences.com/global/en/stories/academia-industry-tackling-tb-diagnostic-workflows-pipetboy-pro?utm_campaign=antrum-biotech&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=press-release)
About INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
© 2024 kdm communications limited
Emily Armiger-Welch
Antrum Biotech, located at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, is a small start-up focused on translating scientific research into point-of-care diagnostic tests. The organization specializes in respiratory and infectious diseases, and recently developed the IRISA-TB™ assay – a novel diagnostic test for detecting extrapulmonary TB (EPTB) – in response to shortfalls in current testing methods.
The company acquired a PIPETBOY pro pipette controller (https://www.integra-biosciences.com/global/en/pipette-controllers/pipetboy-pro) to improve the efficiency of its liquid handling workflows, as Robbyn Mattei, Laboratory Scientist at Antrum Biotech, explained: “Bringing new diagnostic tools to market can be a notoriously slow and challenging process, but one way to accelerate product development is by investing in efficient and reliable laboratory equipment. Introducing the PIPETBOY pro to our laboratory transformed the speed and accuracy of our liquid handling steps, allowing us to achieve a new level of precision in handling samples, buffers and solutions for our research projects, while also saving us valuable time.”
“The PIPETBOY pro is lightweight, stable and easy to control, and the unique LED light feature is also useful, especially when we are trying to aspirate and dispense accurate liquid volumes in more dimly lit spaces. The pipette controller is also available in many different colors, allowing us to assign specific devices to different tasks or workstations in the lab to prevent contamination within our protocols. We highly recommend the PIPETBOY pro to any lab seeking to optimize its operations and achieve exceptional results,” Robbyn concluded.
Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website to find out how the PIPETBOY pro pipette controller is accelerating the commercialization of innovative healthcare products. (https://www.integra-biosciences.com/global/en/stories/academia-industry-tackling-tb-diagnostic-workflows-pipetboy-pro?utm_campaign=antrum-biotech&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=press-release)
About INTEGRA Biosciences
INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.
© 2024 kdm communications limited
Emily Armiger-Welch
kdm communications limited
+44 1480 405333
pressreleases@kdm-communications.com