World Baseball Network outlines coverage for the Serie del Caribe at loanDepot Park in Miami, FL from February 1-9
https://worldbaseball.com/ to provide coverage of 2024 Serie del Caribe led by Matthew Tallarini, Founder and Chief Correspondent
Caribbean baseball is dynamic, exciting, and full of under-the-radar players that represent the future of the sport and Major League Baseball”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Baseball Network // Tactical PR: Today, World Baseball Network (https://WorldBaseball.com), already the definitive source for baseball information around the globe, announced its coverage plan for the upcoming 2024 Serie Del Caribe at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, from February 1st to the 9th. The series includes teams from the Caribbean Baseball Professional Confederation (Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Venezuela), plus three guests (Curaçao, Nicaragua and Panama). The editorial staff has been covering these teams for the past two years, including on-site and in-country, in many cases. World Baseball Network plans to deliver more articles and cover the series deeper than any other media entity, based in the US or abroad. To that end, World Baseball Network is covering this series with a team of 3 writers, including founder and chief correspondent, Matthew Tallarini, over 25 games, 30 articles and 200+ media posts. Full coverage to be available at http://WorldBaseball.com.
— Matthew Tallarini, World Baseball Network's founder & chief correspondent.
“Caribbean baseball is dynamic, exciting and full of under-the-radar players that represent the future of the sport and Major League Baseball," stated Matthew Tallarini, World Baseball Network's founder and chief correspondent. “Most importantly, outside of US players, teams and leagues attract new audiences to the game, with a trickle-up impact on MLB. This is an exciting time to be a baseball fan.”
As part of World Baseball Network's coverage of the event, the media entity is hosting a “Meet the Beat” gathering on January 30th, where baseball executives, agents, industry leaders and local press can meet Matthew Tallarini and Leif Skodnick, editor in chief. The event takes place at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge on 412 Northwest North River Drive in Miami, FL at 7pm EST. This complimentary event is open only to verified industry guests. Eventbrite pre-registration and World Baseball Network approval required at: http://bit.ly/WorldBaseballParty.
"World Baseball Network drives in-the-moment audience interest and online traffic to engage fans in real time," stated Paul Calento, publisher. "By aligning with other media entities and often the leagues themselves, World Baseball Network provides a scalable platform driving awareness, attendance and enhanced online viewership. We focus on the fastest growing portion of the baseball universe, world baseball afficionados."
About World Baseball Network
World Baseball Network (WBN) is building the largest and most diverse ecosystem for baseball fans, leagues, teams, players, as well as the sponsors looking to connect with them. Founded in 2022 by baseball visionary and chief correspondent, Matthew Tallarini, WBN identifies areas of innovation revolutionizing baseball across the globe, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Korea, Japan, Caribbean, WBC and WBSC. "Baseball Without Borders" coverage focuses on the fastest growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN deploys an omni-media strategy encompassing 360 degrees of modern baseball fandom and engagement, utilizing website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow World Baseball Network at http://WorldBaseball.com, on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter/X.
