Youthful Savings Brings its Socioeconomic Empowerment EdTech to Cascais, Portugal

Youthful Savings and DNA Cascais work together to increase youth workforce development skills in technology, business and finance.

By promoting a culture centered on entrepreneurship and innovation, we create a more democratic and dynamic environment from which greater economic and social value can be extracted from knowledge.” — Frederico Nunes, President of the Administration Board, DNA Cascais

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Youthful Savings (YS) and DNA Cascais have established a partnership to bring the "Youth Entrepreneurship for a More Inclusive Global Economy" program to students from youth organizations in Cascais, Portugal. DNA Cascais aims to promote, encourage, and develop youth entrepreneurship in Cascais. Together, YS will implement its socioeconomic empowerment EdTech, The Learning Marketplace (TLM). The learning platform offers innovative, self-paced learning exercises, instructor-led Live Experiences, and learning exercises on finance, college planning, entrepreneurship, technology, personal development, and other relevant real-world skills. Youth will learn essential workforce development skills, including transferable business, communication, technology, and finance skills.

YS will train DNA Cascais to provide the municipality's youth to utilize its ecosystem to deliver necessary socioeconomic programming. YS looks forward to expanding its educational ecosystem in Cascais and Portugal through this crucial partnership. The customized program will offer a comprehensive selection of learning exercises, including the award-winning "My Own Business Challenge." The custom program enables youth to get involved in the economy at a young age and become the next generation of world citizens and business owners.

All graduates of this program can become real entrepreneurs by joining the Youthful Savings Marketplace (YSM) and receive continuous business investment through YS's Community Investment Fund (CIF). As youth buy and sell to each other on YSM, they contribute 10% of their earnings to the CIF. YS is committed to the concept of kind capitalism through bottom-up economics and believes that the next generation of world citizens can recreate the world economy to be fairer and more inclusive.

YS will be able to expand its community of youth entrepreneurs further, thus contributing to the growth, development, and success of Cascais! Young people's involvement in economic development will allow them to increase the local GDP, provide tax revenue back to the country, and interact with youth from around the world who are also online vendors on YSM. With the opening of a physical store in Santa Monica, California, youth from Cascais can also export and sell their products to the United States.

Youth participating in the program can also join HireYouth.AI. Young people who complete the technology track and obtain the necessary badges in communication, business, and finance skills can be eligible for an internship, providing them with real-world work experience that will empower and prepare them for their journey toward becoming the next generation of world citizens and contributors to the global economy!

About Youthful Savings:

YS is a learning ecosystem dedicated to socioeconomic empowerment through mental well-being, economic empowerment, and community development. Youthful Savings provides youth with online education through The Learning Marketplace and a platform to create global online businesses. Through Youthful Savings, youth can create a more inclusive global economy. For more information, visit www.youthfulsavings.com.