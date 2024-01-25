Hubject announces significant step forward for EV charging industry following Plug&Charge certification for Switch Josev
Hubject announces that Josev, the embedded charger OS of Switch, is now certified for Plug&ChargeBERLIN, GERMANY, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hubject, the world’s largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles, announces that Josev, the embedded charger OS of Switch, is now certified for Plug&Charge. EVSE manufactures and networks can now integrate Plug&Charge across hardware and networks quickly and at a competitive price.
Josev enables the integration of ISO 15118-2 and next-generation ISO 15118-20 features, which include bi-directional AC and DC power flow and the Megawatt Charging System (MCS).
Additionally, EV charging manufacturers will save considerable time on the Plug&Charge ISO 15118-2 certification process. Hubject certification can now be condensed into a single session, cutting weeks off the certification process.
This quicker and simpler Plug&Charge certification process also delivers reduced costs, with some of Josev’s customers already reporting savings of up to €10,000 (Source: Switch).
"Embedding the latest industry standards into our products to elevate the user experience and, thereby, increase the adoption of EVs is a vital part of the Switch DNA”, stated Switch’s founder and CEO, Dr. Marc Mültin. “Our goal is to help EV infrastructure developers create new revenue streams at pace. Over and above that, we're excited to pass the time and cost savings on to our customers. Josev is easy to use and rock solid. It will allow them to expand their offerings quickly.”
Steffen Rhinow, Director Plug&Charge at Hubject, added: “Now that Josev is Plug&Charge certified, the charger OEMs who are its customers have a head start to becoming Hubject certified. This represents a big step forward for the industry which can now scale up more reliably and quicker than ever before.”
About Hubject
Hubject simplifies the charging of electric vehicles. Through its eRoaming platform intercharge the eMobility specialist connects Charge Point Operators (CPOs) and eMobility Service Providers (EMPs) to provide standardized access to charging infrastructure regardless of any network. Hubject has established the world's largest cross-provider charging network for electric vehicles by connecting CPO networks encompassing over 600,000 connected charging points and more than 2,000 B2B partners across 60 countries and four continents. In addition, Hubject is a trusted consulting partner in the Mobility market, advising automotive manufacturers, charging providers and other EV-related businesses looking to launch eMobility services or implement Plug&Charge using ISO15118-2 and ISO15118-20. In essence, Hubject promotes eMobility and its advancement worldwide. Founded in 2012, Hubject is a joint venture of the BMW Group, Bosch, EnBW, Enel X Way, E.ON, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens and the Volkswagen Group. Hubject's headquarters are in Berlin, with subsidiaries in Los Angeles and Shanghai. For more information, please visit https://www.hubject.com/
Switch is a fast-growing tech and knowledge company on a mission to fix the broken EV charging ecosystem. It offers the only future-proof and backward-compatible EV charging system on the market. The company was founded in London in 2020 by Dr. Marc Mültin, a world-renowned leader in the communication standards that underpin the global EV charging ecosystem. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3QoFZlM
Contacts
Stuart Barnes
Hubject Marketing
stuart.barnes@hubject.com
Ben T. Kegler
Communications Director @Switch
press@switch-ev.com
Christian Hahn
Hubject
+49 30 5870889113
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn