Batesville Tool & Die is using Creatio’s No-code Platform to Unlock Sales Efficiencies and Double Down on Opportunities
A global supplier of precision metal stamping components and assemblies has refined its sales workflows and unearthed growth opportunitiesBOSTON, MA, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Batesville Tool & Die is using Creatio to launch automation projects and fuel results without IT involvement.
Batesville Tool & Die is a global supplier of precision metal stamping components and assemblies. They are a full-service supplier with a wide range of capabilities, including tooling, metal stampings, welding, and assembly. What sets the company apart are the technical, hardworking associates that take pride in performing their best in everything they do. These skilled and dedicated professionals at Batesville Tool & Die, Inc. have further leveraged their expertise by embracing modern technology solutions.
The company has effectively leveraged the capabilities of Creatio's no-code platform to refine its sales processes and unearth growth opportunities. The intuitive visual interface offered by Creatio enables the company to build and automate workflows effortlessly, contributing to a streamlined and optimized sales operation. Another notable advantage is the platform's feature for simplified data analysis, which allows Batesville to assess real-time sales opportunities instantaneously. This comprehensive analysis fosters swift, well-informed decision-making, enhancing the overall efficiency and dynamism of their business operations.
“With Creatio, I am able to very easily manipulate the data that’s being pulled into it [the system] and really see in real-time where my opportunities are. I don’t have to go back and talk to my IT department so that I can have something built for me... I can just build my own programs, I can build my own reports, I can see exactly the data that I need so that we can respond quickly and in a timely manner.” – Brett Hofer, Batesville Tool & Die, Inc.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
