Top and Bottom Software Companies Perceived for Data Security Ranked for 2024
Leading business intelligence provider Permutable AI, unveils top and bottom 10 software companies perceived for data security ahead of Data Privacy DayLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world anticipates Data Privacy Day on 28th January, Permutable AI, a prominent AI-driven business intelligence provider, discloses its latest insights into the perceived data security of leading and lagging software companies. Using its sophisticated AI technology, Permutable AI conducted an extensive news sentiment analysis to gauge public perceptions of data.
In an era where digital transformation is ubiquitous, ensuring data privacy is crucial for robust data security. The two are inherently interconnected; data privacy safeguards individuals' personal information, while data security focuses on protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. A breach in data privacy can compromise the security of sensitive information, leading to severe consequences for both individuals and companies.
Ahead of Data Privacy Day, Permutable AI presents data highlighting the top 10 and bottom 10 software companies based on perceived data security in relation to the company. The analysis encompasses factors such as news sentiment, social sentiment, and other pertinent metrics to evaluate the companies' standing regarding data security.
Top 10 Software Companies Perceived for Data Security (Overall Data Score):
1. Microsoft: 588.16
2. VMware: 158.47
3. SAP: 155.48
4. Salesforce.com: 119.21
5. Oracle: 118.28
6. Tech Mahindra: 113.03
7. Splunk: 102.15
8. Cloudflare: 87.95
9. Snowflake: 81.77
10. ServiceNow: 77.44
Bottom 10 Software Companies Perceived for Data Security (Overall Data Score):
1. Zoom Video Communications: -12.77
2. Intuit: -14.01
3. Activision Blizzard: -17.51
4. Palantir Technologies: -17.93
5. Electronic Arts: -19.98
6. Fiserv: -39.27
7. Citrix Systems: -44.79
8. Twilio: -51.3
9. Atlassian: -88.44
10. NetEase: -99.81
Key Findings:
- Microsoft maintains a leading position with a robust sentiment and volume-based score reflecting enduring public trust in the company's commitment to data security even against the backdrop of their latest hacking incident.
- NetEase surprises with a bottom-ranking negative sentiment and volume-based score, prompting inquiries into the unexpected public perception regarding its data security due to data breaches, lack of transparency, and government surveillance.
- Tech Mahindra stands out with a robust sentiment and volume-based score, indicating strong positive public perception and recognition for its efforts in data secure data handling practices, reinforced by audits and user-centricity.
- Palantir Technologies low sentiment score stems from its opaque products, government and military contracts, privacy controversies and lack of independent audits.
- Despite its pandemic-driven popularity, Zoom Video Communications faces a negative sentiment and volume-based score fuelling poor perception on data privacy due to past security lapses, unclear policies, data sharing, and surveillance concerns.
- Atlassian experiences a notable negative sentiment and volume-based score suggesting challenges in public perception and raising considerations for its data security practices. Data breaches, unclear policies, third-party app integrations, limited data control, and past controversies mar Atlassian's data privacy perception.
Wilson Chan, Permutable AI CEO said, “Data security is the cornerstone of trust in the digital age, and at Permutable AI, we're committed to empowering businesses with the intelligence needed to safeguard this trust. Our mission goes beyond insights; it's about reshaping the landscape of responsible corporate practices, and in doing so, we contribute to a future where data security and ethical business conduct are standard, not just choices."
Methodology:
Permutable AI uses its in-house software to extract global news related to companies in its database. This news, sourced from 500,000 worldwide articles scanned daily since 2020, is selected based on its proprietary taxonomy to evaluate the involvement of specific companies in these global issues. Permutable employs its proprietary AI tool, which utilizes natural language processing to verify if an article is discussing a specific company and its actions within an ESG sector. Furthermore, Permutable incorporates a layer of AI sentiment analysis to determine whether relevant sentences from an article portray the company positively, neutrally, or negatively concerning its corporate responsibilities.
For further information, please visit Permutable AI's Website or get in touch.
About Permutable AI:
Permutable AI is an award-winning leader in the field of AI-powered market intelligence. Founded in 2020 by Wilson Chan, Permutable AI is dedicated to revolutionizing the landscape of data and business intelligence through cutting-edge AI technology. Our mission is to empower businesses, investors, and decision-makers with world-leading insights, transforming the way they approach investment, trading, risk analysis, ESG and supply chains. We strive to be at the forefront of innovation, seamlessly marrying trading strategies, ESG risk analysis, supply chain due diligence and our impact work to provide unparalleled solutions.
At Permutable AI, we envision a future where businesses harness the power of AI not only to gain a competitive edge, but also contribute to positive global change. We aim to be the driving force behind this transformation by integrating advanced AI technologies into our combined stack. This fusion of trading strategies, ESG analysis, supply chain due diligence and impact work not only gives our clients a powerful competitive advantage but also promotes corporate transparency on sustainability and ESG issues. Our vision is to be a catalyst for positive change in both business strategies and global sustainability efforts.
Talya Stone
Permutable AI
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram