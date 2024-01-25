Shifting gears – Sri Lanka’s women crane operators

Upeksha, Nimasha, Ruchini, and Nethmi are among the handful of women transfer crane operators in Sri Lanka's Colombo port. They are participants of ILO supported work-based training programme that's empowering women break stereotypes and take up careers in the largely male dominated maritime industry
