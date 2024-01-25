Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,289 in the last 365 days.

Shifting gears – Sri Lanka’s women crane operators

Work based learning

Upeksha, Nimasha, Ruchini, and Nethmi are among the handful of women transfer crane operators in Sri Lanka's Colombo port. They are participants of ILO supported work-based training programme that's empowering women break stereotypes and take up careers in the largely male dominated maritime industry

You just read:

Shifting gears – Sri Lanka’s women crane operators

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more