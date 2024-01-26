Green Globe Certification Awarded to Sofitel Melbourne on Collins
Sofitel Melbourne On Collins has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification.
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofitel Melbourne On Collins has been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification in recognition of its commitment to implementing and maintaining sustainable operations and procedures.
With an ongoing focus on minimising its environmental impact while supporting local communities and providing exceptional guest experiences, Sofitel Melbourne On Collins’ dedication to sustainability is deeply ingrained across all its operations.
As part of this, the property has implemented a number of ongoing sustainability initiatives such as conserving water, minimising waste generation and reducing energy consumption. In addition, a QR code system has been implemented that allows guests to explore a ‘Greener Melbourne’ featuring a range of sustainable businesses from social enterprise cafes to First Nations fashion brands, protected gardens and circular wine supply chains, all found within the CBD.
According to Sofitel Melbourne On Collins General Manager, Rachael Harman, sustainability has become an important part of the guest journey.
“As one of Melbourne’s most iconic hotels, we are proud to have achieved Green Globe certification, a leading standard for excellence in environmental stewardship and sustainable operations within the tourism industry,” she said.
“Traditionally, our sustainability initiatives have been kept behind the scenes but we’re now bringing them to the forefront of the guest journey. From promoting options for EV transfers, encouraging guests to explore a ‘Greener Melbourne’ and sharing options to offset their stay, there has been a big shift towards transparently engaging with guests to create a more sustainable future.”
“We’re ambitious to use our capabilities to make a positive impact, which helps to create long term value for our partners, community and guests. This achievement is a testament to the incredible work of our Heartists, Owners and Accor who are all focused on the future and leaving a positive legacy in our communities,” Rachael concluded.
As the global leader in sustainable tourism certification, Green Globe has been the leading certification for sustainable operations and management of travel and tourism businesses worldwide for more than three decades.
For more information on Sofitel Melbourne On Collins’ sustainability management, please visit www.sofitel-melbourne.com.au/commitment-to-sustainability/.
Sofitel is an ambassador of modern French style, culture and art-de-vivre around the world. Established in 1964, Sofitel is the first international luxury hotel brand to originate from France, with more than 120 chic and remarkable hotels in many of the world’s most sought-after destinations. Sofitel exudes a refined and understated sense of modern luxury, always blending a touch of French elegance with the very best of the locale. Sofitel is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL – Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.
