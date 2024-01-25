International Holocaust Remembrance Day: Honoring Kindertransport Survivors
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024, President Isaac Herzog and first lady Michal Herzog, in partnership with International March of the Living, hosted a special event ahead of International Holocaust Memorial Day, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.
Holocaust survivors honored by the Israeli President Issac Herzog and the first lady Michal Herzog, International March of the Living Chair Dr. Shmuel Rosenman and Wendy Moskowitz (Yossi Zeliger)
From lest to right: George Shefi, Paul Alexander and Walter Bingham at the Kindertransport Memorial at Liverpool Street Station in London (photo: Sam Churchill)
The event brought together Holocaust survivors including those rescued as part of the Kindertransport operation, which was launched 85 years ago following the Kristallnacht Pogrom of 1938.
The Kindertransport survivors received awards in recognition of their struggle and resilience as children. This important recognition serves as a form of historical justice to the stories of some 15,000 Jewish child refugees who escaped the horrors of the Holocaust, leaving everything behind, including their families, many of whom they never saw again.
President Issac Herzog: “The generation of the Holocaust, those who saw with their own eyes the horrors of Nazism, we owe you a debt of gratitude for your resilience and hope. We are here to say clearly, to you, dear children of the Kindertransport, we will never forget your heroism. We will never forget your bravery and resilience, and how you rebuilt your lives, and helped build the State of Israel. May the memory of the six million of our sisters and brothers be eternally etched on all our hearts.”
International March of the Living travelled with three survivors of the Kindertransport rescue operation, Walter Bingham (100), George Shefi (92), and Paul Alexander (88) to retrace their journey to safety. The journey took place in the immediate aftermath of the atrocities of October 7. In this special documentary the survivors travelled by train from Germany to the Netherlands, and from there to Britain by boat. Once they arrived in the UK at Harwich, they travelled to London by train, arriving in Liverpool station.
The film was produced by International March of the Living, with the support of the Moskowitz family - in memory of Holocaust survivor Henry Moskowitz Z”L and in honor of his wife Rose Moskowitz, and in collaboration with the Ghetto Fighters’ House Museum, and with the support of ELAL and Leonardo Hotels.
Dr. Shmuel Rosenman, Chairman of the International March of the Living: “We set out to document this journey which came into being because of the worst anti-Jewish pogrom that the Jews of Europe had known in the years leading to the Holocaust, Kristallnacht. And as we embarked, it was in the hours after the terrible pogrom of October 7 which took place in Israel. Shocked by the stories of the survivors about what they experienced 85 years ago, and horrified by the abhorrent stories from Israel, we were reminded that the hatred of the Jews has no expiration date. It changes its form. But its motivation is the same – the annihilation of the Jewish people".
Mark Moskowitz, a member of the International March of the Living board: “The Moskowitz family is honored to take part in bringing this critically important project to life — documenting the testimonies of three Kindertransport survivors as they retrace their journeys from oppression to freedom. In the wake of October 7th and the subsequent unleashing of rabid worldwide antisemitism, the work of March of the Living in teaching the lessons of the Holocaust by facilitating Survivors to guide younger generations through their experiences, is more important than ever. The dedication in honor of Henry z”l and Rose Moskowitz is particularly fitting; much like the survivors featured in this documentary, they were able to find hope amidst moments of immense despair in the Shoah and after the war, and see a future of optimism and rebuilding for the Jewish people.”
“Journey of Hope: Retracing the Kindertransport after 85 Years” will air on i24 News, Saturday, January 27th, 11:00 AM Israel time (4:00 AM EST), 8:30 PM Israel time (1:30 PM EST) Sunday January 28th 4:00AM Israel time (9 PM EST on 27th).
“Journey of Hope: Retracing the Kindertransport after 85 Years” VIDEO OF THE FULL FILM