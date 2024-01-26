Furniture Stores Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Furniture Stores Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

Business Research Company's Year-End Special: Get a 33% discount on Opportunities and Strategies Reports

The Business Research Company’s “Furniture Stores Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the furniture stores market size is predicted to reach $385.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth in the furniture stores market is due to the increasing demand for furniture. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest furniture stores market share. Major players in the furniture stores market include Steelcase Inc., HNI Corporation, Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Herman Miller Inc., Global Furniture USA.

Furniture Stores Market Segments

• By Material: Wood, Metal, Plastic, Other Material types

• By Price Range: High End Price Furniture, Medium Price Range Furniture, Low Price Range Furniture

• By Distribution Channel: Home Centers, Flagships Stores, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

• By End-User: Residential, Office, Hotel, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global furniture stores market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A furniture store is a type of store that offers a vast selection of furniture goods, carpeting, and is often big and equipped with storage areas. Customers can test out the furnishings in these stores and look through all of their alternatives.

The main types of materials used in furniture stores are wood, metal, plastic, and others. Wood refers to a hard substance that constructs the branches and trunks of trees and can be utilized as a construction material or an energy source. They come in various price ranges such as high-end price furniture, medium-priced range furniture, and low-priced range furniture. These are distributed through several distribution channels including home centers, flagship stores, specialty stores, online, and others, and are used by various end-users including residential, office, hotel, and others.

