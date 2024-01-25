Crossing the Atlantic: Kara5 opens its first office in the US

Kara5 opens its first office in the US

Kara5, a next-gen digital agency renowned for a decade of pioneering progress in Switzerland, marks another milestone by opening its first office in New York.

We're eager to bring Kara5's innovative digital marketing strategies and proven expertise to the American market and help businesses in the USA thrive and succeed in the digital world.” — Vojdan Karapetkovski, CEO of Kara5

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kara5, a next-gen digital agency renowned for a decade of pioneering progress in Switzerland and on the European market, marks another milestone by opening its first office in New York, the heart of the world's most advanced digital market. This strategic move, coinciding with the agency's 10th anniversary, aligns with its vision for global expansion.

As a digital champion known for successfully accelerating the digital evolution of numerous clients in the DACH region, and having already achieved 90% of its revenues internationally, Kara5 views its entry into the American market as a significant opportunity for further accelerated growth and global expansion.

With a decade of industry experience and a dedicated team of 20 employees, supported by an extensive network of 50 professionals, Kara5 is well-positioned to make a significant impact in New York.

Leading the New York office will be Dejan Gjorgjievski, the former marketing director of Porsche Macedonia. With his years of familiarity with Kara5, Dejan is enthusiastic about replicating the success achieved in Switzerland in the US.

“We're proud to announce Kara5's expansion into the USA! As one of the leading boutique digital marketing agencies in Europe, we're eager to bring our innovative strategies, exceptional talent, and proven expertise to the American market. Our team is excited to embark on this new journey, and we look forward to helping businesses in the USA thrive and succeed in the digital world," states Vojdan Karapetkovski, the CEO of Kara5.

The opening of their New York office is more than just an expansion; it's a symbol of Kara5's continued ambition and commitment to pioneering progress.