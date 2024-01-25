EUROAPI enhances its CDMO capabilities through a pivotal collaboration with SpiroChem, a leading CRO

EUROAPI enhances its CDMO capabilities through a pivotal collaboration with SpiroChem, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO)

EUROAPI and SpiroChem to provide clients with consolidated CRO-CDMO customized solutions to accelerate API chemical development and shorten timelines.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EUROAPI announced today that it has initiated a pivotal collaboration with SpiroChem, a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) with best-in-class status in the field of early Chemical Process R&D (route scouting). SpiroChem is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

SpiroChem and EUROAPI are joining forces to offer their customers a consolidated CRO-CDMO solution, ensuring that industrialization constraints for small molecules are integrated from the initial step of drug design, thereby speeding up the process.

Customers from both companies will benefit from SpiroChem’s cutting-edge expertise and innovative solutions in route scouting and EUROAPI’s industrialization strategy to develop the best synthetic routes directly in line with scale-up feasibility, quality, regulatory, environmental requirements, and economic sustainability. The agreement will further differentiate both companies’ value proposition as their customers will benefit from both SpiroChem’s early-stage premium services and EUROAPI’s development and GMP manufacturing capacities and skills.

“By adding a renowned CRO partner like SpiroChem to our existing R&D and industrial offering, this fruitful collaboration will strengthen our market position and accelerate our CDMO roadmap,” said Cécile Maupas, Chief CDMO Officer of EUROAPI. “Together with EUROAPI’s production technologies, SpiroChem’s recognized capabilities in route scouting will enable us to provide customers with integrated customized solutions to make their chemical drug development shorter, greener and more cost-efficient.”

“Having EUROAPI as a partner brings a substantial value to SpiroChem’s customers who are looking for reliable CDMOs to rapidly and seamlessly scale up the innovative solutions developed by SpiroChem,” said Thomas Fessard, CEO and co-founder of SpiroChem. “Time is of the essence in early CMC and we are confident that this collaboration will greatly benefit our customer base, in particular by accelerating the transition from discovery to development for early-stage projects and the biotech segment.”

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies, while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,450 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About SpiroChem

SpiroChem is a Swiss CRO delivering the highest standards of services in the discovery chemistry and early PR&D segment. SpiroChem's elite chemistry team has a proven track record of providing value and delivering solutions to biotech, pharma and CDMO customers.

SpiroChem AG is a private company, spun-out from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in 2011. It is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, with operations in Switzerland and Canada (Montreal). Find out more about us at www.spirochem.com and on LinkedIn.

