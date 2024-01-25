A Decade of Distinction: ScannX Clinches Quadruple Platinum Honors in 2024 LibraryWorks Awards
ScannX is the leading developer of cloud-based, self-service book scanning solutions designed for libraries.
The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is an annual program that recognizes excellence in products and services for libraries. Vendors submit entries, which are judged by LibraryWorks readers and webinar attendees.
ScannX, leading developer of cloud-based library book scanning solutions, secured Platinum honors in its 10th consecutive win at the 2024 Modern Library Awards
ScannX opens endless possibilities for libraries to enhance their services and offer an even more enriching experience. These awards affirm our commitment to revolutionizing how libraries operate.”PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScannX®, the leading developer of cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, is proud to announce that for the 10th consecutive year, they have been recognized by LibraryWorks for their exceptional product innovation and customer support. Their entire line of book scanning solutions, including book edge, overhead book scanners, and high-end archival systems, have been presented with Platinum honors at the 2024 Modern Library Awards (MLAs) by the LibraryWorks community of librarians. The recognition is a testament to the company’s advanced solutions that combine robust features and ease of use.
— Rebecca Dennis, CEO of ScannX
“ScannX book scanners open endless possibilities for libraries to enhance their services and offer their staff and patrons an even more enriching experience. And with only 3% of the 230 million pages scanned going to print, libraries are saving paper and toner costs while saving trees,” shared Rebecca Dennis, CEO of ScannX, reflecting on the outstanding accomplishment. “These platinum awards affirm our commitment to revolutionizing how libraries operate, and we want to express our sincere gratitude to our customers and partners for this prestigious recognition.”
The MLAs serve as a beacon of recognition for outstanding products and services in the library sector. In a unique and unbiased format, submissions were rigorously evaluated by a panel of experienced librarians from public, K-12, academic, and special libraries. Only those with hands-on experience with the products and services in their facilities were eligible to judge, ensuring a genuinely impartial assessment based on functionality, value, customer service, and more.
The publisher and MLA program manager Jenny Newman remarked, “It’s hardly a surprise that ScannX scored so well. They’ve been at the forefront of the industry since their company entered the market in 2014. As noted in our review, their ‘innovative software incorporates ease-of-use, reliability, security, accessibility, device monitoring and measurement, and IT productivity tools.’”
Gone Are the Days of Waiting in Line for A Physical Copy or Dealing with Outdated Equipment
ScannX offers highly efficient solutions for reducing operating costs and providing immediate access to printed information. By instantly converting scanned content into digital formats, they eliminate the need for traditional copiers.
These Platinum-winning scanners, powered by ScannX software, are designed to provide a convenient and efficient way for patrons and staff to scan, save, and access information:
ScannX Book Edge Scanners – Combine an 11” x 17” book scanner with ScannX award-winning software to create an intuitive interface that digitizes books quickly. Available in turnkey and bring-your-own-PC options, offer flexibility and convenience to fit any library’s needs.
• The ScannX Book ScanCenter combines a 23” All-In-One PC preloaded with the ScannX software and scanner. The library book scanner of choice for nine years with large, friendly buttons to guide the user through the entire scan process.
ScannX Overhead Book Scanners – Easy-to-use, affordable overhead scanners combine innovative scanning technology with award-winning software to deliver the industry’s first A3, 600 dpi resolution, sub-$5,000 solutions for library patrons and staff.
• The ScannX OS2500 has an optical resolution of 330 DPI, interpolation up to 600 DPI, and ultra-fast scans in 3 seconds per page, with no pre-scan required. Maximum scanning area of 18.89” x 14.17” for documents and 17” x 11” for books and includes security stand to protect the scanner in public settings.
• ScannX 2800V has an optical resolution of 360 DPI, interpolation up to 600 DPI, and a unique V-shaped book cradle that captures books up to 17” wide x 11” tall x 3” thick. It allows users to create digital copies comparable in image quality to scanners twice its price.
Archival/Digital Preservation Systems – Scan modern and historical books, manuscripts, magazines, or other cultural heritage items. The integrated cradle allows books to lie face up and capture the full image of two pages without distortion and protects the spine from damage. Zeutschel Perfect Book software flattens pages, straightens text, and digitally removes thumbs.
• The Zeutschel OS C2 and Zeutschel OS 16000 Comfort Scanners are the industry’s most powerful A2, 600 dpi resolution, archival systems recognized for their ease of use, image quality, advanced capabilities, book-friendly scanning, security, productivity, and accessibility.
• The Zeutschel OS 15000 Comfort Scanner is a rugged A3+, true 600 dpi resolution digital preservation system. Durable for high-traffic libraries and delivers flawless performance year after year. Its light source eliminates glare or hotspots, and its real-time processing ensures quick ROI by reducing archive time.
ScannX Professional software, included with all scanners, represents a new industry standard in security and productivity by scanning to over 25 destinations, including email, USB, Google Drive, smartphones, network folders, or printers in multiple file formats (PDF, searchable PDF, Word, and MP3) and translation to over 120 languages. ScannX includes tools required for ILL tasks, such as scanning from left-to-right / right-to-left, single scan conversion to dual formats, and integration with Microsoft Edge for unmatched security in scanning to the cloud. They also offer OCLC-certified connectors to Rapido, Tipasa, WorldShare, Article Exchange, and ILLiad.
ScannX Cloud Services ensure the highest levels of security, track usage, push updates, enable features, and manage warranty renewals.
About ScannX
ScannX is a leading provider of award-winning document and book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative IoT technology and cloud-based support. With a focus on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed.
About LibraryWorks
LibraryWorks helps administrators make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.
About the Modern Library Awards program
The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.
