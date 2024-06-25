ScannX to Unveil ScanPerfect, Next Generation Book Scanning Software at ALA 2024 Annual Conference & Exhibition
ScannX will demonstrate how ScanPerfect software allows library patrons and staff to scan, save, and share information in Booth 2638 at #ALAAC24.
ScannX is committed to library digitization, and ScanPerfect simplifies and streamlines the scanning process, empowering libraries to provide their patrons with unprecedented access to information.”PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScannX®, the leading developer of cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, is proud to announce the launch of their next-generation software, ScanPerfect. This innovative technology is designed to improve how librarians and patrons interact with library collections. The software will be showcased at the ALA 2024 Annual Conference & Exhibition from June 27 to July 2 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA, in booth #2638.
— Murray L. Dennis, president of ScannX
A Complete Software Solution for Library Digitization
ScannX ScanPerfect is a cloud-enhanced software solution that allows libraries to offer patrons and staff a more convenient and efficient method to scan, save, and share information. ScanPerfect embodies streamlined functionality, utilizing cutting-edge technology to transform printed pages into digital information with a single click. Its user-friendly interface ensures that even inexperienced patrons can easily navigate the scanning process, while its robust features cater to the needs of seasoned librarians seeking to digitize entire archives with precision and efficiency. ScanPerfect's home screen can be fully customized, allowing libraries to display a personalized selection of only the services they offer.
Key features of ScanPerfect include:
* High-Speed Auto-Scan: Seamless activation of the scanning process by simply turning the page, ensuring an uninterrupted scanning experience for users.
* Instant File Conversion: Convert scanned pages into multiple file formats, including PDF, searchable PDF, Word, and MP3, making it easy for users to convert information into their preferred format.
* Multifaceted Distribution: Send scanned files to over 20 destinations, including USB drives, Google Drive, smartphones, tablets, network folders, printers, or fax, providing flexible options to accommodate a wide range of user preferences and needs.
* Productivity Tools for ILL Tasks: Advanced image enhancement features such as page flattening and cropping, thumb image removal, and page separation for efficient interlibrary loan processing, enabling librarians to streamline workflow and optimize resource sharing.
* Handwriting Recognition & Translation Services: Support for over 120 languages for handwritten notes and text translation, allowing users to access and interpret content in their preferred language.
* Integration with Microsoft Edge: Secure scanning capabilities directly to the cloud, ensuring the safe and efficient digital storage and management of scanned content.
* OCLC-certified Software Connectors: Seamless integration with Rapido, Tipasa, WorldShare, Article Exchange, and ILLiad, facilitating the smooth sharing of resources across library systems.
"ScannX is committed to pushing the boundaries of library digitization, and ScanPerfect is a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation," said Murray L. Dennis, president of ScannX. "We're thrilled to offer a software solution that simplifies and streamlines the scanning process, empowering libraries to provide their patrons with unprecedented access to information."
About ScannX
ScannX is a leading provider of award-winning document and book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative IoT technology and cloud-based support. Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed. For more information about ScanPerfect and ScannX's range of library solutions, please visit www.scannx.com.
About the American Library Association
The American Library Association (ALA) is the foremost national organization providing resources to inspire library and information professionals to transform their communities through essential programs and services. For more than 140 years, the ALA has been the trusted voice for academic, public, school, government, and special libraries, advocating for the profession and the library’s role in enhancing learning and ensuring access to information for all. For more information, visit www.ala.org.
