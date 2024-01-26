The Global Market Model Supports Students In Their Academic Research Endeavors Through Essential Market Information

The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fiercely competitive landscape, students can derive substantial advantages from utilizing the Global Market Model. This comprehensive market intelligence tool offers the most pertinent and reliable data on market dynamics across various regions and forecast periods. For scholarly research, students can tap into the wealth of information encompassing over 7000 markets in 27 industries and 58 countries. The platform enables users to assess market size in terms of both value and volume, facilitating instant geographical comparisons. Moreover, it furnishes detailed insights into companies, encompassing revenue, market share, offerings, and business strategies.

TBRC's Global Market Model stands out as a premier global market data provider accessible to corporations, consultancies, and other entities. As an online subscription-based market intelligence software, it ensures users are consistently informed about the current market scenario, enabling them to stay ahead in the competitive landscape. The GMM tool empowers users to analyze market sizes across different geographies, identify trends, and pinpoint opportunities that can be strategically leveraged for business growth.

Gain a competitive edge with the GMM platform, delivering precision through data sourced from reliable outlets. Tailor your experience by requesting customized datasets aligned with your unique requirements, with delivery guaranteed within 72 hours. Our dedicated customer and analyst support teams operate around the clock, 7 days a week, ensuring swift resolution of your queries and providing a seamless experience on the GMM platform.

Boundless information, all at the click of a button.


The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

