Micro Battery Market Size Worth $2.62 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $2.63 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%.

How Much Is The Micro Battery Market Worth?

The dimensions of the micro battery market have been expanding swiftly in the past years. The value of this market is projected to surge from $1.40 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. Factors contributing to the progression during the historic period encompass the escalating trend towards electronic device miniaturization, increased consumer appetite for portable and wearable electronics, higher uptake of medical implants and health monitoring devices, growth in research and development investments for solid-state and flexible batteries, and amplified awareness and utilization of green and rechargeable micro batteries.

Anticipated to experience swift expansion in the coming years, the micro battery market is predicted to escalate to a value of $2.63 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth in the forecast timeframe include a rising demand for smaller electronic devices, an escalating trend in wearable technology and medical implant usage, proliferation of devices incorporating internet of things technology, an increased emphasis on creating environmentally friendly and rechargeable micro batteries, alongside significant investment in research for the advancement of solid-state micro battery technologies. Upcoming trends to look out for during the forecast period include advancements in solid-state battery technology, the creation of flexible and stretchable micro batteries, novel developments in wireless charging integration, improvements in energy density and miniaturization ,and the creation of environmentally friendly and recyclable materials for micro batteries.

What Are The Factors Driving The Micro Battery Market?

An upswing in the demand for wearable electronic devices, like compact gadgets that can be worn on the body to monitor health, fitness, or enhance daily activities while providing consistent connectivity and convenience, is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the micro battery market in the future. This surge in demand for wearable tech is a result of rising consumer fascination with health surveillance, fitness tracking, and linkage to lifestyle solutions, designed to provide convenience and real-time insight into an individual's health and daily pursuits. Micro batteries, serving as compact, high-energy power reserves, facilitate the growth of wearable electronics by ensuring longer operational periods, rapid charging, and dependable performance without an increase in device size, thus improving functionality and user comfort. For example, Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, reported in August 2023 that over a quarter of people in the age bracket of 16-74 are using smart wearables like smartwatches, fitness bands, and connected clothing, a notable increase from the previous 17%. Consequently, this escalating demand for wearable electronic devices is fueling the development of the micro battery market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Micro Battery Market?

Major players in the micro battery market include:

• Panasonic Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

• TDK Corporation

• Molex LLC

• Energizer Holdings Inc.

• Maxell Holdings Ltd.

• VARTA AG

• Duracell Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Micro Battery Market?

Leading businesses in the micro battery sector are focusing on innovative developments that facilitate swift charging in compact power sources, like solid-state lithium micro batteries, to stay ahead in the competition. These batteries employ a solid electrolyte and ultrathin substrates, which provide higher energy density, increased security, and an extended cycle life, along with faster charging than traditional lithium-ion batteries. For instance, in June 2024, Ensurge Micropower, an American micro battery maker, delivered the world's first set of 10-micron solid-state lithium micro batteries to a significant medical device corporation. These batteries have adaptable form factors, are compatible with Surface Mount Technology (SMT) assembly, and offer improved pulse discharge abilities. Such progressive developments offer compact, high-performance power solutions that are indispensable for wearable gadgets, digital health tools, and connected sensors, thereby propelling rapid growth and invention.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Micro Battery Market Share?

The micro battery market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Thin Film Batteries, Printed Batteries, Solid State Batteries, Button Batteries, Other Types

2) By Capacity: Below 10 mAh, 10Â–100 mAh, Above 100 mAh

3) By Rechargeability: Primary Batteries, Secondary Batteries

4) By Application: Consumer Electronics, Wearable Devices, Medical Devices, Internet Of Things, Energy Harvesting, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Personal Care, Healthcare, Industrial, Telecommunications

Subsegments:

1) By Thin Film Batteries: Lithium-Based Thin Film, Solid-State Thin Film, Flexible Thin Film

2) By Printed Batteries: Organic Printed Batteries, Inorganic Printed Batteries, Hybrid Printed Batteries

3) By Solid State Batteries: Lithium-Ion Solid State, Lithium Polymer Solid State, Sodium Solid State

4) By Button Batteries: Silver Oxide, Alkaline, Lithium, Zinc-Air

5) By Other Types: Coin Cell Micro Batteries, Advanced Micro Fuel Cells, Hybrid Micro Batteries

What Are The Regional Trends In The Micro Battery Market?

In 2024, the Micro Battery Global Market Report identifies Asia-Pacific as the dominant region. North America, however, is projected to experience the most significant growth in the coming future. The report provides coverage for various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

