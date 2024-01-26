AOJ Language School kicks off Spring Semester 2024 enrollment, with the first info session scheduled for February 22

First Information Session to be Held on February 22 in 2024. Spring semester 2024 admission special offer Spring semester enrollment for 2024 is the final opportunity to enroll before the tuition fee price revision

Attain Online Japanese Language School has opened enrollment for the Spring Semester of 2024. The first information session is scheduled for February 22.

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAP, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attain Corporation's online Japanese Language School, known as "Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School," has officially opened enrollment for the Spring Semester of 2024. Interested applicants can submit their applications through the online form, with the enrollment deadline set for March 12, 2024 (Japan time). In addition to the enrollment opportunity, the school is providing online information sessions, free trial lessons, and an exclusive promotion for those joining the Spring Semester. To enhance awareness and understanding of the school's offerings, the first information session is scheduled for February 22. Applications for the information session are being accepted through the link below.

Attain Online Japanese Language School, an online Japanese language school established by Attain, the provider of the Japanese e-learning courses "Attain Online Japanese," which has surpassed 200,000 learners on the American learning platform Udemy, is pleased to announce its continued success in offering accessible and effective Japanese language education.

With a diverse range of learning options, AOJ Language School provides recorded video classes, allowing students to study at any time, complemented by live classes twice a week. The school offers small-sized classes and private lessons tailored to each student's level and needs, facilitating personalized learning experiences and enhancing Japanese language proficiency.

AOJ Language School proudly accepts students from around the world, offering cost-effective tuition to make Japanese language education accessible globally. Thanks to their commitment to quality content, they have garnered students from 30 countries, with over 120 students actively engaged in learning Japanese within just three years of their founding.

They offer Japanese language classes for all levels (N5-N1) during the spring semester. Their curriculum includes 24/7 access to video classes and two 90-minute live classes per week conducted by highly qualified instructors with Japanese teaching credentials. Their video lectures are available in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese subtitle versions, allowing learners to choose convenient study times and progress in Japanese using their native language.

Enrollment for the 2024 spring semester marks the final opportunity to join AOJ Language School at the current monthly fee of ¥14,000, before the upcoming tuition increase. Starting from the fall semester of 2024, the revised tuition fee (¥15,000 per month) will apply, making this current enrollment period the last chance for those who wish to graduate at the pre-revision rate.

For further information and enrollment, please visit their website at [https://aoj-ls.jp/en/].

<About Spring Semester 2024>

Courses offered:

・i-class (for beginners and N5 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class (for N4 elementary level study)

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class (for N3 intermediate level study)

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class (for N2 intermediate to advanced level study)

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class (for N1 advanced level study)

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline: March 12, 2024, Japan time

Enrollment date: April 1, 2024, Japan Time

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

■< Online School Information Sessions>■

・1st Information Session:

February 22 18:00-19:00 (Japan Time)

・2nd Information Session:

March 9 11:00-12:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom (Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event)

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, Curriculum & Course details, Enrollment Information, Admission Promotion

RSVP: Please refer to the following URL to register via email or the form. Further details will be provided to registered participants.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html



<Spring Semester 2024 Enrollment Promotion>

In preparation for the spring semester 2024, they are conducting a promotion offering up to two months of free tuition for those who apply within the specified period.

They provide free admission, the first month tuition for free, and complete support for passing JLPT N2. Additionally, for those who continue studying until the end of the semester, they offer a one-month tuition fee cashback.

https://aoj-ls.jp/admission/campaign.html

<About Attain Online Japanese Language School, an online Japanese language school>

Website URL: https://aoj-ls.jp

(Website available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Vietnamese)

・Tuition Fee: ¥14,000 per month

・Payment Methods:

PayPal: Monthly Subscription

Bank Transfer: One-time payment for one semester tuition (6 months)

Credit Card: One-time payment for one semester tuition (6 months)

Note: Tuition fees will be revised from the fall semester of 2024.

Before Revision (until 2024 Spring Semester): ¥14,000 per month

After Revision (from 2024 Fall Semester): ¥15,000 per month

(The above amounts include live class fees, on-demand class fees, and system usage fees)

・Live Class Schedule: (Japan Time)

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00-10:30

11:00-12:30

19:30-21:00

(Note: Depending on the number of applicants, there may be additional classes on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday.)

・Features

- Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School is a Japanese-language school for study online.

- Live and video lectures give students access to high-quality Japanese learning from anywhere in the world.

- Full support to pass JLPT N2. Even if students start learning as beginners, they can acquire JLPT N2-level Japanese in a minimum period of 2 years. Attain will fully support students until they pass JLPT N2.

- Live lectures by talented teachers who are qualified as Japanese-language instructors will make learning Japanese more fun and engaging. Each live lecture is to be given in a small group. Students can participate in classes anywhere via internet connection. Students can access recorded lectures even if absent from live ones.

- It is a place where students can meet Japanese learners from all over the world. They can also interact with others of different cultures through the learning of Japanese.

- It supports all Japanese-language levels. Students can choose the level of Japanese class that suits them.

- AOJ Language School provides high-quality Japanese learning to those who want to learn Japanese all over the world. Attain does not require any admission fee to make it easier to continue studying and students can choose to pay the tuition fee monthly.

- Attain has a consultation desk to support studying and working in Japan.

