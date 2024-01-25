Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Thursday, January 25, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR

– Room 322

9:00 AM

Full Committee Hearing

(805) Department of Transportation

(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department

(333) Taxation and Revenue Department

(341) Department of Finance and Administration

1:30 PM (Or at Call of the Chair)

Full Committee Hearing

(950) Higher Education Department/

Instructional and General Funding and Research

Public Service Projects

Higher Education Associations

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 79 STATEWIDE COMPOSTING PROGRAM (CAMPOS)

SB 84 RECLAMATION OF ABANDONED SITES (STEINBORN)

SB 111 PROTECT STATE WATERS (HEMPHILL)

SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM

WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 74 UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY (HICKEY)

SB 103 UNM SPANISH EDUCATION PROGRAM (LÓPEZ)

SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM

WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412

Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

– Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 30

Organizational Meeting

* SB 52 EMERGENCY RURAL & FRONTIER HOSPITAL FUNDS

(WOODS/PETTIGREW)

For public participation please click the link below to join the zoom

Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/83279870726

Or via telephone: 1 669 900 9128, Webinar ID: 832 7987 0726

To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES

STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)



Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 3 PAID FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/CHANDLER)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/85614440294

Or by telephone at 1 669 900 9128. Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294