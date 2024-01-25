Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 25, 2024
Thursday, January 25, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
– Room 322
9:00 AM
Full Committee Hearing
(805) Department of Transportation
(611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department
(333) Taxation and Revenue Department
(341) Department of Finance and Administration
1:30 PM (Or at Call of the Chair)
Full Committee Hearing
(950) Higher Education Department/
Instructional and General Funding and Research
Public Service Projects
Higher Education Associations
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311
SB 79 STATEWIDE COMPOSTING PROGRAM (CAMPOS)
SB 84 RECLAMATION OF ABANDONED SITES (STEINBORN)
SB 111 PROTECT STATE WATERS (HEMPHILL)
SB 160 RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION (MAESTAS
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
SB 74 UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY (HICKEY)
SB 103 UNM SPANISH EDUCATION PROGRAM (LÓPEZ)
SB 153 EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS (HEMPHILL)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412
INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
– Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 30
Organizational Meeting
* SB 52 EMERGENCY RURAL & FRONTIER HOSPITAL FUNDS
(WOODS/PETTIGREW)
For public participation please click the link below to join the zoom
Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/83279870726
Or via telephone: 1 669 900 9128, Webinar ID: 832 7987 0726
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair
SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321
SB 3 PAID FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT (STEWART/CHANDLER)
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/85614440294
Or by telephone at 1 669 900 9128. Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294