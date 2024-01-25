Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Thursday, January 25, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024

View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS


FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George Muñoz, Chair
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM and AT THE CALL OF THE CHAIR
     – Room 322

9:00 AM
Full Committee Hearing
     (805) Department of Transportation
     (611) Early Childhood Education and Care Department
     (333) Taxation and Revenue Department
     (341) Department of Finance and Administration

1:30 PM (Or at Call of the Chair)
Full Committee Hearing
     (950) Higher Education Department/
          Instructional and General Funding and Research
          Public Service Projects
     Higher Education Associations

Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 9:00 AM – Room 311

SB 79     STATEWIDE COMPOSTING PROGRAM     (CAMPOS)
SB 84     RECLAMATION OF ABANDONED SITES     (STEINBORN)
SB 111     PROTECT STATE WATERS     (HEMPHILL)
SB 160     RIO GRANDE STATE PARK RESTORATION     (MAESTAS

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair
Friday, January 26, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

SB 74     UNM DEPT. OF HEALTH FACULTY     (HICKEY)
SB 103     UNM SPANISH EDUCATION PROGRAM     (LÓPEZ)
SB 153     EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFERS     (HEMPHILL)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM
WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89615593412
Or via telephone US: 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 896 1559 3412

INDIAN, RURAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
 – Senator Shannon D. Pinto, Chair
Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 10:00 AM – Room 30

Organizational Meeting
* SB 52     EMERGENCY RURAL & FRONTIER HOSPITAL FUNDS
     (WOODS/PETTIGREW)

For public participation please click the link below to join the zoom
Webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/i/83279870726
Or via telephone: 1 669 900 9128, Webinar ID: 832 7987 0726
To provide written comments please email SIRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

SENATE TAX, BUSINESS & TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE PROCEDURES
STBTC COMMITTEE PROCEDURES.pdf (nmlegis.gov)


Thursday, January 25, 2024 – 1:30 PM or 30 minutes after floor session. – Room 321

SB 3     PAID FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE ACT     (STEWART/CHANDLER)

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/85614440294
Or by telephone at 1 669 900 9128.  Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

Senate Committee Schedule: Thursday, January 25, 2024

