Lazer Logistics Announces Sheryl Franklin as New Chief Commercial Officer
In her new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Franklin will continue to drive Lazer's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding market reach and enhancing customer engagement.
We are excited by Sheryl's ability to transform the commercial team under our Lazer Logistics strategy to bring to market our more comprehensive services to critical parts of the supply chain.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazer Logistics, Inc. (“Lazer Logistics”), North America’s largest provider of end-to-end supply chain yard logistics services, is proud to announce the promotion of Sheryl Franklin to the role of Chief Commercial Officer. This promotion reflects the company's commitment to excellence and its recognition of Ms. Franklin's significant contributions to the organization.
Sheryl Franklin, who joined Lazer Logistics in the summer of 2022, has been instrumental in her role as Vice President of Global Logistics Services. Under her leadership, the company has seen substantial growth and the successful establishment of new business service offerings. Her efforts have been pivotal in shaping the future of Lazer under the newly formed Lazer Logistics umbrella.
In her new role as Chief Commercial Officer, Ms. Franklin will continue to drive the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding market reach and enhancing customer engagement. Her logistics industry expertise and visionary approach are expected to propel Lazer Logistics to new heights.
"Sheryl's promotion is a testament to her exceptional leadership skills and her profound impact on our company," said Adam Newsome, CEO of Lazer Logistics. "We are excited by her ability to transform the commercial team under our Lazer Logistics strategy to bring to market our more comprehensive services that bring efficiency, visibility, and unification to critical parts of the supply chain.
“Her ability to drive innovation and growth is unparalleled, and we are confident that she will excel in her new role as Chief Commercial Officer. We look forward to seeing her take our commercial strategies to the next level."
Ms. Franklin expressed her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, "I am honored to step into the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Lazer Logistics. This company has a vibrant future, and I am excited to contribute to its ongoing success. Our team's dedication and innovative spirit have been key to our achievements, and I look forward to leading our commercial and marketing efforts as we continue to evolve and expand."
Lazer Logistics, known for its best-in-class supply chain solutions that greatly improve yard visibility, collaboration, and productivity, is poised for significant growth under Sheryl Franklin's leadership. Her promotion clearly indicates the company's dedication to fostering talent and driving forward-thinking strategies in the logistics industry.
Lazer Logistics
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America’s largest provider of outsourced yard logistics. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering Intra- and Inter-yard management solutions that make a difference in the world at the local level. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in market from coast to coast, Lazer operates North America’s largest fleet of outsourced electric spotters and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution that includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.
Lazer has operations in over 650 locations with more than 5,600 employees and 9,800 fleet assets– the Company runs over 9 million annual service hours for a diverse set of blue-chip customers across 41 U.S. states and Canadian territories. More info: www.lazerlogistics.com.
