Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour

PARIS (Jan. 24, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour at the Ecole Militaire for a small group discussion in Paris, Jan. 24. During their discussions, they focused on current operations, CNO's priorities, future deployment opportunities, and increasing interoperability between the navies. PARIS (Jan. 24, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour participate in a full honors ceremony at the Hôtel des Invalides in Paris, Jan. 24. Franchetti traveled to France for the Paris Naval Conference, where she discussed the importance of maritime security and interoperability, and the evolving role of the carrier strike group.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of the French Navy Adm. Nicolas Vaujour for a bilateral engagement in Paris today.

The two leaders discussed regional security and stability, their shared commitment to maritime security, and interchangeability. Additionally, they discussed advancements to surface combatant interoperability, combined undersea warfare superiority, real-time data sharing, naval logistics, and strike group integration for Indo-Pacific deployments.

The U.S. Navy and French navy regularly operate together around the globe. Notably, both navies recently participated in 2023 Joint Warrior exercise, Formidable Shield, Baltic Operations, and African Lion, as well as supporting numerous real-world joint operations.

Franchetti is in France for the Paris Naval Conference.

Franchetti last met Vaujour in September 2023, when Franchetti hosted the International Seapower Symposium in Newport, R.I.