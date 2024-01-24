Readout of Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti’s Meeting with Chief of Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino

SLIDESHOW | images | 240124-N-UD469-1323 PARIS (Jan. 24, 2024) - Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti meets with Adm. Enrico Credendino, Chief of the Italian Navy, for a bilateral engagement prior to the Paris Naval Conference, Jan. 24. During their discussion, they focused on future integration opportunities for the U.S. and Italian navies, and ways they will design and drive interoperability to deliver combined lethality. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray/released)

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti met with Chief of Italian Navy Adm. Enrico Credendino for a bilateral engagement in Paris today.

The two heads of navy spoke about regional security and stability, the importance of the NATO alliance, and the successful maritime partnership between Italy and the United States. Both chiefs expressed interest in expanding future operations and exercises with each other to promote additional training opportunities and increase interoperability. Additionally, they discussed how the navies are looking at ways to partner with industry to fuel innovation.

The U.S. Navy and Marina Militare routinely operate together around the globe. In addition to integrated deployments and real-world operations, the navies regularly participate in regional exercises such as Obangame Express and African Lion. Most recently, the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group conducted a series of high-end training events with Italian naval forces in the Ionian Sea, Oct. 4, 2023, to increase interoperability as NATO allies and to strengthen regional stability in the Mediterranean region.

Franchetti and Credendino are both in France for the Paris Naval Conference.

Franchetti last met Credendino in September 2023, when Franchetti hosted the International Seapower Symposium in Newport, R.I.