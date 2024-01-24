New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 18, 2023

For Immediate Release

NEW MEXICO ROUNDHOUSE TO HOST 15TH ANNUAL “WEST SIDE DAY” ON JANUARY 25, 2024

(SANTA FE, NM) – Tomorrow Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas (D-Albuquerque) will co-host the 15th Annual West Side Day at the New Mexico Roundhouse. A staple of the New Mexico legislative session since 2008, West Side Day has brought approximately 10,000 Albuquerque-area students to Santa Fe to date. This year, 731 students representing 32 schools across the west side of Albuquerque are scheduled to attend Student Town Halls with their respective legislators.

SCHEDULE OF WEST SIDE DAY STUDENT TOWN HALLS:

10:45am – 11:15am: New Mexico House Floor

New Mexico House Floor 11:30am – 12:00pm : Room 307 in the New Mexico Roundhouse

: Room 307 in the New Mexico Roundhouse 12:00pm – 12:30pm: West Concourse Exterior of the New Mexico Roundhouse

“West Side Day is hands-down my favorite day of the legislative session because it brings our students directly to the heart of our state legislative process” said Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas (D-Albuquerque). “This Roundhouse is the students’ house, too, and I can’t wait to welcome each and every one of them tomorrow morning.”

Following the Student Town Halls, the New Mexico Senate will commemorate the 2024 West Side Day with the reading of a certificate in the Senate Chamber.

