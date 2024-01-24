Governor appoints Clay Bailey as new Regulation and Licensing Department Superintendent 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today appointed Clay Bailey as Superintendent of the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department (RLD). Bailey has served as Acting Superintendent of the department since October of last year, and as Deputy Superintendent prior to that.

“Superintendent Bailey has already proven that he is capable of leading a department that touches the everyday activities of so many New Mexicans,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “With his many years of experience in public service, he possesses an incredible amount of know-how to continue to improve safety for New Mexico consumers and streamline processes for New Mexico businesses.”

Bailey has been with the Regulation and Licensing Department since 2001, where he began as an LP Gas Bureau inspector. In 2019, he became Director of the Construction Industries Division. In 2022 he was also named Director of the Manufactured Housing Division. In January 2023, Bailey was appointed Deputy Superintendent. He is a certified arson and fire investigator and served two terms as the president of the New Mexico Chapter of International Association of Arson Investigators.

“I have been with RLD for more than 20 years and it’s a privilege to now be able to lead it. I am grateful to the governor for giving me the opportunity to continue this department’s mission of promoting confidence in many of the professions, trades, and services in New Mexico,” said Superintendent Clay Bailey. “I look forward to continuing the much-needed work while promoting an environment that provides courteous, responsive, quality services to the people of New Mexico.”

The Superintendent of RLD does not need to be confirmed by the Legislature.